A musical comedy about Michael Jackson should see his first
Michael Jackson during the performance of the half at the Super Bowl in 1993.
May 13, 2020 16h12
NEW YORK — The musical on Michael Jackson’s expected on Broadway postpones its premiere at the next year because of the pandemic of sars coronavirus.
The representations in a first-of MJ are now scheduled to begin in march 2021, at the Neil Simon Theatre.
The musical comedy — previously titled Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough — had to present its first performances at New York on 6 July.
The musical is inspired by the life and music of Jackson.
Lynn Nottage, a two-time winner of a Pulitzer prize, wrote the libretto based on the vast catalogue of songs of Michael Jackson.
Christopher Wheeldon will direct and create choreography, then, that Ephraim Sykes went on to portray Michael Jackson.
Michael Jackson has sold millions of records and won 13 Grammy awards.
He died in 2009.