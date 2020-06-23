A natural gas leak near Place d’youville

June 22, 2020

The firefighters were walking in the area of the city centre with detectors of hazardous material in order to check the quality of the air and ensure that the premises are safe.

22 June 2020 13h03

Updated at 17h17

Leah Harvey

The Sun

The excavation works have caused a large natural gas leak on Monday morning, in the area of avenue Honoré-Mercier and Saint-Jean street in Quebec city.

Twenty fire Service fire protection to the City of Quebec (SPCIQ) have had to dissipate the methane present in the air close to Place d’youville, Monday morning, to 11h41, after a small mechanical excavator has damaged a conduit of natural gas in the course of excavation work.

Firefighters quickly established a security perimeter around the gas leak. The Service de police de la Ville de Québec (SPVQ) assisted in the SPCIQ by completely turning off the traffic flow in the area. Énergir, the natural gas distributor, has also moved on the premises in order to stop the leak to 12h37, informs Bill Noonan, spokesman for the Department of fire protection of the City of Quebec (SPCIQ).

The buildings in the area have been placed in containment. Brûlerie Saint-Jean, located at 881 rue Saint-Jean, near the gas leak, is the only trade to have been evacuated completely.

Twenty fire Service fire protection to the City of Québec have had to dissipate the methane present in the air close to Place d’youville, Monday before noon.

Special Collaboration, Steve Jolicoeur

At 13h, after a number of checks made with the aid of detectors of methane and carbon monoxide, the SPCIQ has been able to raise the containment of the surrounding buildings. The SPVQ has also moved quickly to reopen the traffic on the avenue Honoré-Mercier and rue Saint-Jean.

No firefighter experience

The SPCIQ has a specific protocol to follow in this kind of situation, ” explains Bill Nooman. In addition to using two water jets to dissipate the gas present in the air, firefighters should always work back to the wind so as not to breathe the gas user.

The SPCIQ is equipped with breathing apparatus and sensors for respectively filtering the toxic gas and detect the concentration thereof in the air. It is thanks to these detectors that the fire department has been able to establish a security perimeter around the gas leak until it is stopped.

Le Soleil

