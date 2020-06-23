A natural gas leak near Place d’youville
The firefighters were walking in the area of the city centre with detectors of hazardous material in order to check the quality of the air and ensure that the premises are safe.
22 June 2020 13h03
Updated at 17h17
Leah Harvey
The Sun
The excavation works have caused a large natural gas leak on Monday morning, in the area of avenue Honoré-Mercier and Saint-Jean street in Quebec city.
Twenty fire Service fire protection to the City of Quebec (SPCIQ) have had to dissipate the methane present in the air close to Place d’youville, Monday morning, to 11h41, after a small mechanical excavator has damaged a conduit of natural gas in the course of excavation work.
Firefighters quickly established a security perimeter around the gas leak. The Service de police de la Ville de Québec (SPVQ) assisted in the SPCIQ by completely turning off the traffic flow in the area. Énergir, the natural gas distributor, has also moved on the premises in order to stop the leak to 12h37, informs Bill Noonan, spokesman for the Department of fire protection of the City of Quebec (SPCIQ).
The buildings in the area have been placed in containment. Brûlerie Saint-Jean, located at 881 rue Saint-Jean, near the gas leak, is the only trade to have been evacuated completely.