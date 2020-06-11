A negative test at the COVID-19 for Doug Ford
The premier of Ontario, Doug Ford, has not contracted the COVID-19, as the ministers Christine Elliott and Stephen Lecce.
June 11, 2020 11h08
Émilie Pelletier
The screening tests that have undergone the first minister Doug Ford and his vice first minister Christine Elliott, Wednesday, proved to be negative. They will be present at the press briefing of Thursday, 13h.
Doug Ford and Christine Elliott were absent from the press conference, Wednesday, since the minister of Education Stephen Lecce had been in contact with someone who contracted the COVID-19.
Since they have all been in contact, the three elected officials are subject to testing, and the results were negative for all three.
It was the first time since the beginning of the crisis, that Mr. Ford and Ms. Elliott were absent from school from the point of release daily.
The minister Elliott is the vice-premier of Ontario.
More details to come…