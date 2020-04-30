A new death at the CHSLD Le Faubourg and hatching at the CHSLD Saint-Jean-Eudes
With a death, 2 users and 3 staff infected, the CHSLD Saint-Jean-Eudes is now regarded as a hotbed of outbreak monitoring.
Only one new death, from the CHSLD The Faubourg, as well as 18 new cases of COVID-19 are announced this Wednesday by the regional director of public health the Centre intégré universitaire de santé et de services sociaux (CIUSSS) of the National Capital, Dr. François Desbiens.
Outbreaks continue to occur in the five institutions identified by the CIUSSS of the Capitale-Nationale region, and a sixth is added to this list.
With a death, 2 users and 3 staff infected, the CHSLD Saint-Jean-Eudes is now regarded as a hotbed of hatching to watch, as were already the Jeffery Hale hospital, the CHSLD Paul-Triquet, the CHSLD Le Faubourg, the RPA Manor Courville and the RPA Garden of Evangeline.
At the dawn of a déconfinement progressive, Dr. François Desbiens reminds citizens, and particularly to the health personnel who have contact with seniors, not to lower their guard. “The virus is extremely contagious, and our seniors accommodation are the most vulnerable. The efforts of infection prevention and control must continue by all,” says the doctor. “My priority remains the protection of our seniors, particularly those in accommodation who have a health very fragile and living, and the impacts of the disease more severely,” says the regional director of public health of the CIUSSS of the National Capital.
This region now has a total of 807 cases of COVID-19 and 47 deaths associated with this virus. To date, more than 400 people are considered to be restored.
Chaudière-Appalaches
For more than a week, the number of deaths remains at 7 in the territory that should be part of the first wave of déconfinement of the regions on 4 may next year, as announced Wednesday by the provincial government.
Today, the CISSS of the Chaudière-Appalaches recorded 10 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected by the COVID-19 in this region 392. Of these, 8 are in intensive care.
To this day, the territory of the Chaudière-Appalaches account of 252 people restored.
The situation of the Manor Liverpool is unchanged since Friday, when a new case has been detected among residents after a period of stability, which is encouraging.