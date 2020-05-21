There has been a new death in the Gardens of Evangeline.
Valérie Marcoux
The Sun
The regional director of public health the Centre intégré universitaire de santé et de services sociaux (CIUSSS) of the National Capital, Dr. François Desbiens, announces 18 new cases and new deaths from the Gardens of Evangeline, Wednesday.
The CHSLD, The Suburb recorded a new case among its staff, as well as that of Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes. The CHSLD of the general Hospital of Quebec confirms five new cases among its residents, and one among its staff. Finally, the residence Clearing in the Wooded also declares a new event among its residents.