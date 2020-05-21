A new death in the Gardens of Evangeline

There has been a new death in the Gardens of Evangeline.

May 20, 2020 16.40

Updated 17: 20

The regional director of public health the Centre intégré universitaire de santé et de services sociaux (CIUSSS) of the National Capital, Dr. François Desbiens, announces 18 new cases and new deaths from the Gardens of Evangeline, Wednesday.

The CHSLD, The Suburb recorded a new case among its staff, as well as that of Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes. The CHSLD of the general Hospital of Quebec confirms five new cases among its residents, and one among its staff. Finally, the residence Clearing in the Wooded also declares a new event among its residents.

On Wednesday, the CHSLD du Boisé has left the list of homes of outbreak identified by the CIUSSS of the National Capital. This decision was taken “following a period of 28 days without new infections,” informs the CIUSSS of the National Capital. To date, 12 facilities are considered as foci of outbreaks in this territory.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1284 people have received a positive result from the screening test of the COVID-19, 90 people have died of the complications of this virus, and 643 individuals are now cured in the National Capital.

To DISCOVER : the detailed map of The Covid-19 prepared by Benoît Lalonde, head of practical work and research in the Department of geography, and Stéfano Biondo, cartothécaire at the Centre GéoStat of the Library, Université Laval

Chaudière-Appalaches

The situation remained relatively stable during the last 24 hours in the region of Chaudière-Appalaches. The number of confirmed cases continues to 481 and the number of deaths to 8. Six people are still hospitalized. Among them, three are in intensive care, or a person more than on Tuesday.

Six new people are joining the ranks of individuals considered to be restored by the CISSS of this territory, which has a total of 397.

