A new distribution platform in quebec is interested in the musicians of the Ottawa river

| July 13, 2020 | Enterteiment | No Comments

Une nouvelle plate-forme de diffusion québécoise s’intéresse aux musiciens de l’Outaouais

Une nouvelle plate-forme de diffusion québécoise s’intéresse aux musiciens de l’Outaouais

The training gatineau Introspection resumes with increasing success, the great success of Pink Floyd.

Share

13 July 2020 11: 20 am

Share

A new distribution platform in quebec is interested in the musicians of the Ottawa river

Une nouvelle plate-forme de diffusion québécoise s’intéresse aux musiciens de l’Outaouais

Une nouvelle plate-forme de diffusion québécoise s’intéresse aux musiciens de l’Outaouais

Yves Bergeras

The Right

The box of audiovisual productions Unimage.TV, which has offices in ottawa and in the greater region of Montreal, is launching a new distribution platform.

His project, called the Out-of-series, will enable québec artists to stream performances on the Web, and this as from 17 July. The group gatinois Introspection will be one of the first to participate.

Access to these “shows, online, interactive” will be paid.

The artists will have access to a “real scene” and a professional equipment with regards to sound and lighting, precise unimage.TV, which will provide “the necessary equipment for the production of a tv show multicam live”.

The events will be recorded live from a studio located in Repentigny, and administered by the company Show Factory, a partner of the project emphasizes the responsible of the communications of unimage.TV, Cédrick Léveillé.

Introspection, a group gatinois specialized in the times of the directory of Pink Floyd, will be the second training to open the ball. The band will be on screen on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at 20h.

Out Series will officially begin July 17, with the dissemination (at 19h) of a show “wink” Francis Cabrel interpreted by the duo of montreal’s Jean-Jacques Bourdeau and Jean-Claude Béliveau.

The concerts will be broadcast on The point-of-sale platform that is accessible both by a traditional computer and via tablets and phones, “smart”.

Une nouvelle plate-forme de diffusion québécoise s’intéresse aux musiciens de l’Outaouais

Jean-Jacques Bourdeau and Jean-Claude Béliveau spent in duo a show “wink” to the directory of Francis Cabrel.

Courtesy

“We wanted to show that it was possible to push the current concept further, in order to find the dynamic, the life and soul of our artists,” explains one of the instigators of the project, Renaud Lussier.

“In these difficult times”, it considers it “imperative to continue to produce and disseminate quality events, in order to retain the interest of viewers and to offer our culture to the stature it deserves.”

The benefits are financed exclusively through the sale of tickets, shows unimage.TV, stressing that artists and producers “have agreed to take [the] risk [financial] in order to support the industry. “

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we are working hard to develop a strategy to support the middle of the culture, artists and artisans,” explains the firm’s page on Facebook devoted to Out-of-series.

The promoters of the project said they put Monday, July 13, the final touches to their operations, “technical verifications”.

The programming will be available here, as it will be more precise.

Le Soleil

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *