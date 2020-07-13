A new distribution platform in quebec is interested in the musicians of the Ottawa river
The training gatineau Introspection resumes with increasing success, the great success of Pink Floyd.
13 July 2020 11: 20 am
Yves Bergeras
The Right
The box of audiovisual productions Unimage.TV, which has offices in ottawa and in the greater region of Montreal, is launching a new distribution platform.
His project, called the Out-of-series, will enable québec artists to stream performances on the Web, and this as from 17 July. The group gatinois Introspection will be one of the first to participate.
Access to these “shows, online, interactive” will be paid.
The artists will have access to a “real scene” and a professional equipment with regards to sound and lighting, precise unimage.TV, which will provide “the necessary equipment for the production of a tv show multicam live”.
The events will be recorded live from a studio located in Repentigny, and administered by the company Show Factory, a partner of the project emphasizes the responsible of the communications of unimage.TV, Cédrick Léveillé.
Introspection, a group gatinois specialized in the times of the directory of Pink Floyd, will be the second training to open the ball. The band will be on screen on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at 20h.
Out Series will officially begin July 17, with the dissemination (at 19h) of a show “wink” Francis Cabrel interpreted by the duo of montreal’s Jean-Jacques Bourdeau and Jean-Claude Béliveau.
The concerts will be broadcast on The point-of-sale platform that is accessible both by a traditional computer and via tablets and phones, “smart”.