A “new position” on the subject of masks to come, ” said Quebec
Photo: Jacques Boissinot The canadian Press
The national director of public health, Dr. Horacio Arruda
Quebec is preparing videos in which he will explain how, and with what fabrics, the population will be able to make masks craft for protection, as revealed Monday, the national director of public health, Horacio Arruda.
“In the course of the week, we will have a new position in relation to that so that people could make masks, with certain conditions that will be adequate,” he said.
The public health expert has once again expressed his reservations in the face wearing a mask, that he does not want to supplant the adoption of other protection measures effective, such as social distancing.
“The mask is, [when it] gives the impression of : “I’m Superman“, “I am protected” “I am not washing his hands”, etc, it becomes rather dangerous, ” he illustrated. “I’ve never been against the masks,” he stressed.
His teams are hard at work to present the “new position” of Québec in relation to the port of the mask, especially in a context of déconfinement.
“There is a literature that begins to demonstrate that, perhaps, the port of the mask may be an element contributing to a decrease in epidemics. But it must be done properly, ” warned Dr. Arruda.
“Is that the masks craft may be of some use ? Yes, but this is not ideal, ” also said the prime minister. “So it’s been part of the discussions that we have together to, among other things, the reopening of day care services, schools. Is that likely to be part of the solution ? May-be, may-be. But we are in discussions, currently. “