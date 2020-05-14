A new site to promote quebec cinema
To highlight the digital output of <em>Mafia inc.</em> may 19, on the photo of Marc-André Grondin and Mylène Mackay, the site suggests the previous projects of the director Podz.
14 may 2020 10: 16
A new site to promote quebec cinema
Eric Moreault
The Sun
It has often been pointed out the difficulty to find films in quebec on different platforms online (in addition to Elephant, especially devoted to the cinema of directory). A new site will centralize all the information and to facilitate accessibility.
Launched this Thursday, aimetoncinema.ca, a collaboration between 21 film distributors in Quebec, lists nearly 1000 feature films, old and new. It also offers bouquets of works by genre and by theme. For example, to highlight the digital output of Mafia inc. on 19 may, the site will suggest the previous projects of the director Podz.
The current pandemic of the COVID-19, and the containment subsequent has favoured the implementation of the tool, but it will continue to improve during the reopening of the rooms. It will bring together all the places of dissemination of the films, either online, on the platforms of video-on-demand (free or pay television, as well as in the rooms.
“From the beginning of the current crisis, we found that Quebecers were eager to consume local content,” stressed Andrew Noble, president of the Grouping of the independent distributors of the films of Québec explains the launch of the initiative.