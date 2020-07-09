A new song from the Rolling Stones with Jimmy Page
The re-release of <em>Goats Head Soup</em>, will include three previously unpublished pieces, including one on which we’re going to hear Jimmy Page, of Led Zeppelin.
9 July 2020 14: 30
The Rolling Stones will launch a new version of their album from 1973 Goats Head Soup”, which will include three previously unpublished pieces, including one on which we’re going to hear Jimmy Page, of Led Zeppelin.
The group announced on Thursday that the album, which will be released on 4 September, will be offered in an edition four CD and one other vinyl version, including a 10 coins bonus.
Jimmy Page participates in a song called Scarlet, and the Rolling Stones have released a video for one of the unpublished pieces, Criss Cross.
One of the ballads acoustic well-known of the group, Angie, is found on Goats Head Soup.