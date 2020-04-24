A new song “in isolation” for the Rolling Stones
The Rolling Stones at the show <em>One World : Together at Home</em>.
April 23, 2020 14h09
Geneviève Bouchard
The Sun
Nice surprise for the fans of the Rolling Stones : the old-timers of the rock took advantage of the confinement period imposed by the pandemic COVID-19 to offer the nine. “Done” in isolation”, the room ‘s Living in a Ghost Town was made public Thursday.
The title signed by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards was originally supposed to appear on the next album of the English group. The veterans have chosen to end it and to offer it to their fans in this difficult time. “The Stones were in the studio to create new material prior to the period of confinement, and there was a song that we résonnerait particularly in the context that we currently live in. We worked in isolation,” it said in a press release, Mick Jagger, referring to the title of the song, which can be translated as “Living in a ghost town”.
“To make a long story short, we made this song there are more than a year in Los Angeles, has added Keith Richards. It was part of an album that we’re working on for a while. And then, this shit is arrival and Mick and I have thought that it was to be put to work right now.”
Last Saturday, the delivery “in isolation” by the Rolling Stones has not gone unnoticed in the grand concert to be televised One World : Together At Home… Especially the demonstration of the “air drums” orchestrated by the drummer Charlie Watts, deprived of his instrument to his home, where he is confined.