A new study will focus on the children and the COVID-19

April 20, 2020 14h11
Jean-Benoit Legault
The canadian Press
MONTREAL – Admitting that we “don’t know really” what is the COVID-19 for children, the canadian paediatric Society announced on Monday that a new study by the canadian paediatric surveillance Program (CPSP) will try to determine how many children fall seriously ill because of this disease.
The study will collect information weekly from 2800 pediatricians in the country and will provide real-time data to the public health Agency of Canada.
“Once a week, all the pediatricians who are part of the Program will receive a questionnaire by email asking them if they have seen a pediatric patient who has tested positive for the COVID-19, who was admitted to a hospital, or not admitted, but which presents (…) the underlying conditions which could ensure that it could be a patient who may be at risk of complications or more severe disease,” explained the outgoing president of the canadian paediatric Society, dr. Catherine Farrell.
This study is distinguished by the fact that we are interested not only to hospitalized children, but also to those who have health problems underlying that could make it more likely to severe complications, she added.
This will be the occasion for pediatricians, members of the CPSP combine their data to “really know the extent of the disease among children,” said dr. Farrell.
“An epidemiological study, it is studied that has been achieved, how they were achieved, how is it that they have presented (the disease), is that their symptoms are different from what is seen in adults, is that the symptoms of those who had underlying diseases such as asthma or heart disease are presented in a different way, and what is the result of the disease?”, she illustrated.
The sharing of information is the only way to develop the best therapies possible, ” she continues, since no treatment of the COVID-19 has not yet been approved for children, with the exception of research projects.
“What is unique is that it is the experience of 2800 paediatricians who will testify to what they experienced, what they have seen in their own patients which will ensure that it’s going to be incredibly rich data for subsequent use if there is a second wave (…), but also to be able to compare with other environments, concluded dr. Farrell.
“The intention is really to compare with partners in other countries that have monitoring programmes such as ours.”
It is believed to be the largest study of health monitoring in pediatrics focused on the COVID-19 in Canada.