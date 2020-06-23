A new surgeon at the hospital de Matane
A third surgeon came to the hospital in Matane.
22 June 2020 20h53
MATANE – A new surgeon has arrived at the hospital in Matane. Took office on Monday, Dr. Eric Marcotte will provide a presence in this hospital on a regular basis.
“We are very pleased that Dr. Marcotte has decided to take on the challenge of a medical practice specializing in the region, said the director of professional services of the integrated Centre of health and social services in the Bas-Saint-Laurent, Dr. Jean-Christophe Carvalho. The establishment of another surgeon to Matane let us consider a succession of promising in the Bas-Saint-Laurent for the next few years.”
With this third surgeon to Matane, the breach of services of casual in surgery and obstetrics will no doubt be mitigated. The team of surgeons of Matane also offers its services as necessary, to the hospital of Sainte-Anne-des-Monts.