A nightmare for footballers in québec university outside of Quebec
Several players in québec university outside of Quebec are affected by the cancellation of the upcoming season of university sport
June 9, 2020
Ian Bussières
The announcement Monday that the cancellation of the upcoming season of university sport everywhere, except in Quebec because of the pandemic of COVID-19 is a very bad news for football players from quebec who have decided to practice their sport in another province.
“This is a big bomb that is dropped and it made me a lot of trouble. I didn’t really see it coming because I live in Quebec during the off-season, and I saw that the déconfinement began here. I saw also my little brother at the Cégep de Limoilou, his team starts training in small groups of seven or eight,” says Bryan Latouche, a former Notre Dame Campus Notre-Dame-de-Foy, which aligns now with the Gee-Gees the University of Ottawa as a player in line to the attack.
“I read an article the day before on the Internet about this. I even contacted my coach to see if there was any truth in this rumour, the next day, everything has been confirmed,” he continued, very disappointed to lose a season in their career.
His team-mate last season, the defensive lineman Raphael Won, talks of his side’s “worst nightmare” for a football player. “Me, I ended the season last year, but I continued to train with the team this winter. The football, it is an annual preparation, guys are investing a lot then you lose a lot when we lose our season like that,” says the resident of Adstock who had won the Gold Bowl in the third division with the Veins of the Cégep de Thetford.
“”This is a big bomb that is dropped and it made me a lot of trouble. I didn’t really see it coming because I live in Quebec during the off-season, and I saw that the déconfinement began here. ”
—
Bryan Latouche, the Gee-Gees the University of Ottawa
Cedric Theriault, a veteran of Blizzard du Séminaire Saint-François and des Cougars du College Champlain-Lennoxville, now with the Ravens of Carleton, announced Monday, is also very disappointing, but it was not a surprise.
“Me too, I had read an article the day before and we saw it coming a little. It’s a shame, because football is a sport with the least of game time for the hours of training spent. At the same time, I understand that the side of the security, to resume the football is not what is most logical in the context of the COVID. But at the same time, we open the restaurants, the shopping centres, this is a funny message that it sends,” says Cedric Theriault.
Vain efforts
“It is difficult to say that all the efforts that you have made since January, even before all the weight that you have raised, all the videos that you have watched, well all of that is lost, all that is in the water” illustrates his roommate and teammate with the Ravens, Philippe Bellerose, a former blizzards and Bursts of Garneau.
“I know that for many, this will not be easy to prepare for 2021, because it will start an off season after another off season without having had our candy, that is to say, the season. Me, I’ll be able to, because I have already been inactive due to injuries. But anyway, this will be my first fall without football in my life since I was very young,” he continued.
He confesses that, even if he had seen it coming the cancellation, it was still a little hope in seeing the resumption of sports activities in Quebec. “In addition, my little brother is enrolled in a prep school in Tennessee and, to them, they confirmed that there would be a season.”
“It is a little unsettling. I understand that the cause is bigger than just the football, but for a player, it is very sad because we, we put more than 1000 hours per year for football,” says Nicolas Thériault, brother of Cedric and defensive lineman with the Mustangs of the University of Western Ontario.
“It is difficult to say that all the efforts that you have made since January, even before all the weight that you have raised, all the videos that you have watched, well all of that is lost, all that is in the water. ”
—
Philippe Bellerose, of the Carleton Ravens
“I was looking at that and I think the last time there has been no Vanier Cup, it was during the Second world War!”, he continues by recalling the benefits of sport for student-athletes. “This is not ideal, because many people rely on football to stay in school and have stability in their life.”
Uncertainty
The uncertainty is also adding to it with respect to the concerns of student-athletes. “We are told that the players of fifth year will be able to come back for another season, but what will there be for players who are 26 years of age while the maximum age to play college football is 25 years old? Even if we raised it to 26 years of age, may be that many do not play another season,” says Justin Lauzon, a former Giants Saint-Jean-sur-le-Richelieu, which aligns now with the Gryphons of Guelph.
“For a player’s first year, it will debut a year later, for the second year, he lost a season to get out while the player’s fifth year don’t know if he will be able to or want to go back. Many will be disappointed and many will put a “X” on the football”, says Raphaël Gagné.
“Those who are in the fifth year and will go on to their tank, will they have the taste to take additional courses or begin a master’s degree to play another year?” asks Cedric Theriault.
In Quebec
And even if the season is not yet officially cancelled the football universitaire québécois, the players in other provinces are not all convinced that she can be saved.
“I’m skeptical about the possibility of having a season in Quebec. In any case, but friends who play for the Red and Gold are all in the nothingness. Maybe it will only be a practice intra-team”, advance Philippe Bellerose.
“If they are able to have a season, I will be happy for them, because I have a lot of friends who play in Quebec”, lance, for his part, Bryan Latouche, which, however, is a little difficult to read through the plans of déconfinement of the various governments.
Same thing for Nicolas Thériault. “In Quebec, and I wish them to have a season even if I know that this is not the same thing returning to training to ten than to have 100 people who play every day on the ground,” he says.
“In Quebec, unfortunately I think their time is running out also,” says Won, who didn’t see how the Network sport étudiant Quebec could take a decision different from that of other conferences, at least for football.
TRAIN WHEN the SAME
Even if their season is officially cancelled, footballers quebec evolving in Ontario interviewed by The Sun have all expressed the desire to continue to train… in view of the season 2021! Some cling to even the possibility to play a match out of the contest or a few rounds in the spring.
“I don’t know if it is feasible to play a season in the spring, but if it is possible, it would be really nice,” said Cedric Theriault of the Carleton Ravens. “For me, it results in yet and I have virtual meetings with our fitness coaches to determine my routine.”
His brother Nicolas, the Mustangs of Western Ontario, insists also on the need to maintain the team spirit so that the next season will take place in a year and a half.
“We were told that maybe we could play a game out of the contest if the restrictions were lifted. This would already be it. Me, what I hope is that we can have training sessions in a team, because a lot of things are done in a team of football to keep the guys together,” he explains.
Bryan Latouche considers himself fortunate that his father had from the beginning of the pandemic, decided to invest to give the family house a gymnasium for him and his younger brother, also a footballer with the Titans de Limoilou.
“I do not wish anyone to lose a season, because the sport is a large part of our lives. At least, the confinement gave me the opportunity to be able to train me at home in the company of my brother”, he comments.
For his part, Justin Lauzon has decided to continue to work as hard during this period of forced rest to come back strong with the Gryphons when sporting activities may resume.
“I take it as an opportunity for me to train and come back bigger, stronger and faster” shows there. Ian Bussières