A nudge to pay the rent
It is now possible for tenants who have suffered to absorb a financial hit of the pandemic of the COVID-19 to avail a loan without interest with the Société d’habitation du Québec (SHQ). This loan, up to$ 1,500, will be used exclusively to pay for the rent of may and/or June.
Share
May 15, 2020 4h20
Updated at 7: 19
Share
A nudge to pay the rent
Marie-Eve Martel
The Voice of the East
It is now possible for tenants who have suffered to absorb a financial hit of the pandemic of the COVID-19 to avail a loan without interest with the Société d’habitation du Québec (SHQ). This loan, up to$ 1,500, will be used exclusively to pay for the rent of may and/or June, an amount that will be complementary to the Delivery of the canadian emergency.
“We would have to put a barrier on the amount of the loan. We decided to go with the median rent in Quebec, which is$ 750 per month,” says André Ménard, director of communications at the SHQ. It will be up to the tenant to raise the money missing if need to pay the rent in full.
The tenant will have until August 1, 2021 to repay the loan. The deadline to submit a loan application via the internet site of the SHQ is the 15th of July next. Some owners are, however, concerned to see a period as late as the months of may and June will be far behind. Worse, they fear that tenants déguerpissent without completing their application, leaving them to find the spout to the water.
Some owners will have to actually wait before touching their due, which will be retroactive. “We would like that the government is also helping the owners, referred Me to Martin Messier, president of the Grouping of owners of rental homes (RPHL). The fact that you have to wait a few weeks before touching their rent to place some of them in a difficult position. They also have payments to make and rely on this money to pay.”
The situation echoes the cry of the heart of an owner of Granby, launched at the beginning of the crisis, recalling that the rents be used to pay the mortgages of the rental properties, their maintenance, taxes, insurance, electricity and concierge service, among others.
READ ALSO: An owner asks the tenants to pay their rent
As soon as the requests are accepted, the SHQ will pay the loans made directly to the owners, who therefore do not have to fear not to touch their due, ensures.
“The application must be filed by the tenant, but the owner will have to fill out some documents,” says Mr. Ménard. A copy of the lease, where we find among other things, its period of coverage and the amount of rent, will be used to determine the amount of the loan and its recipient.
Thus, if a tenant move out on the 1st of June, each of the two landlords who rented housing in may and June could receive their portion of the loan.
“No more excuses”
“With this loan, combined with the Delivery of the canadian emergency of $ 2000 per month, which represents 2.5 times the average rent in Quebec (compared to 1.5 times in Ontario), the quebec tenants now benefit from the best protection in the country,” says the Corporation of the real estate owners of Quebec (CORPIQ), who also believes that with this loan program, the tenants “have no excuse” for not fulfilling their obligation.
However, the main concern of the owners lies more with the tenants who prétextent the pandemic to refuse to pay their rent.
“The vast majority of our members have been able to count on the cooperation of their tenants. Those who are going to apply for the loan in good faith, and know that they won’t touch this money, alleged to Me, Messier. But still, there are tenants who take advantage of the current situation to stay longer without paying.”
The suspension of the hearings of the Régie du logement, since march and until further notice, do nothing to reassure the owners, deprived of the only legal means of enforcing their rights, ” says the president of the RPHL.
“It is worrying because we do not know when we can take the necessary steps,” he said. We may be struggling with a greater number of unpaid rent, which will be virtually impossible to recover after that.”
CORPIQ requires, for its part, the reopening of the administrative tribunal so that justice could take its course. “Hearings remain pending, as of the expulsion orders that cannot be executed because emergency measures. Compensations should be paid to the owners penalized by this judgment declared by the government”, claimed the consolidation.
Avoid debt if possible, recommends the ACEF
For its part, the lessee, who would have recourse to the interest-free loan, will have until August 1, 2021 to repay its debt.
If the debt is avoidable, it is better to pay her rent with the cash available, recommends Tanya Brodeur, consultant budget to the ACEF Montérégie-East. “The people who are eligible for the loan are those who have a right to the PCU, therefore, who have lost their income, she says. It is important to be aware that the loan, if it is repaid in equal parts over one year, represents payments that may vary from 100 to$ 150 each month. It is an obligation that must be honoured with a future income which is uncertain. At the same time, it is best to contract an interest-free loan than put it on the credit card.”
Fortunately, as the rents are lower in the region than in the major centres, and the tenants of la Haute-Yamaska, Rouville and Brome-Missisquoi are less at risk of getting into debt, she believes.
In response to the program of the SHQ, the Grouping of committees, housing and tenant associations of Quebec (RCLALQ) says he is disappointed that tenants with difficulties in payment of rent are provided with assistance in the form of loans, which weakens their financial stability.
The SHQ has also established a grant program to support the Quebec agreement of which the future move must be postponed due to delays in the delivery of their new home or major renovations of their future residence caused by the temporary shutdown of the building.
A maximum assistance of$ 2000 per month will be paid for reimbursement of temporary accommodation costs; it will also affect a maximum financial assistance of$ 1000 to cover the costs of storage and moving.