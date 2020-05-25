A number of challenges for Lauberivière, not just the COVID-19
The local Lauberivière, which has a capacity of 86 beds during the pandemic.
23 may 2020 20: 30
Judith Desmeules
The Sun
The famous “déconfinement” is on everyone’s lips. The Quebecers were in a hurry to get out and find themselves, at the risk of contracting the virus. For persons in a situation of homelessness, it doesn’t make much of a difference. To Lauberivière, the situation in full pandemic continues to be under control.
For the past two years, the situation of homelessness in Québec is more visible than before. Lauberivière receives the visit of 300 to 500 persons per day, either to eat, rest or spend the night.
“My daily challenges are more in the foreground than those surrounding the COVID-19. In the street, what we see are people, left to themselves, with mental health problems, mixed with the addiction. This is what comes over to seek us. There are not people infected in our customer base, it does not mean that there will be no outbreak, but for the moment, it is lucky,” says the director-general Éric Boulay.
Apart from a few situations that have not had an impact on the proper functioning of Lauberivière, the instructions of the public health are well respected
“When you’re already in the process to ensure your survival, you have just to find a place to eat, you wash your hands on entering Lauberivière it is easy to do.”
There are exceptions, but the majority of people who pass by the premises of the organization comply with the guidelines, the washing of hands, wearing a mask and the two meters of distance. If they do have symptoms, they will also follow the indications.
“All in all, it’s going well. There is a small percentage of people who live in situations of disorganization, which means that they have less facility to comply with the instructions,” adds Éric Boulay
Workload doubled
Several changes have been made to Lauberivière to ensure that the spaces remain open, Mr. Boulay can be said that the conduct of its business goes well.
“It is because we put plenty of measures in place that it’s going well. It is because one has obtained the proper assistance, the government and the City of Québec take care of us. We want all that remains of it continues to go well. We take it very seriously, and we’re making team meetings day-to-day and every 15 minutes I see someone switch to disinfect. Our work load has doubled. It was a lot of help from volunteers.”
The convalescent center, arranged by the CIUSSS of the National Capital in the premises of the Salvation Army is also greatly appreciated still today, it welcomes people vulnerable in a situation of homelessness or struggling with mental health problems who are suffering from the COVID-19, or who are suspected of being.
Mr. Boulay indicates that this room does not extend necessarily to people infected by the COVID-19, the staff is, however, reassured each time that it sends in a person who exhibits flu-like symptoms. A weight lifted off his shoulders.
“It reassures everyone, and it frees up beds. It’s less of people who sleep outside have a positive effect on the overflow shelters”, notes Éric Boulay. Lauberivière has retained its capacity of 86 beds during the pandemic.
A wave of homelessness?
In addition to the management of the pandemic, Lauberivière must deal with the challenges of the increase of persons in a situation of homelessness.
“It is fearful from the beginning, but not panicked. We swam in the management of the crisis, it was our daily even before the pandemic.”
However, in addition to fear of the virus, Mr. Boulay and his team worried mainly of an increase of people in need in the fall, or in a year.
“I have a question about the effect of the pandemic in the medium term… are we going to have a boom in homelessness in the fall? This is something to watch. The social factors that lead people to the curve of descent, there will be a wave of people who will need help. We must remain on our guard and keep all of the support that we have currently,” says Éric Boulay.