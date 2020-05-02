A nurse at the heart of the pandemic
May 2, 2020
Sandrine Chauveau in front of the hot zone of the hospital, which welcomes patients with the COVID-19.
Passionate about social justice, Sandrine Chauveau has decided to return to Quebec to study nursing after having worked in a clinic for migrants in Italy. For the past three years, she is a nurse clinician in surgery at the jewish general Hospital in Montreal, but the pandemic was diving in the heart of the COVID-19.
Well-suited to face the crisis, the jewish general Hospital was the first designated establishment in Montreal, from the beginning of march, to treat patients with COVID-19. In mid-march, he opened a clinic screening, and Sandrine Chauveau has been affected.
“I was happy, because jevoulais help and it would take the edge off of being in the action,” she says. It surpassed my fear of contracting the virus. “
After ten days of testing, it has been called to lend a hand to the intensive care unit and she is now in geriatric medicine with patients with the COVID-19. Accustomed to working in surgery, she finds that the clientele geriatric is completely different. To cope with these new challenges, she took an online course on geriatrics offered by his professional order.
“It’s a lot of changes, it is exhausting and I am very anxious because I never know what’s going to happen from week to week or what will be my schedule,” says Sandrine, attached to the phone while she was preparing to go do a shift of night.
By becoming a nurse, the woman, 31-year-old wanted to gain experience in Quebec and then work for Doctors without borders. During her degree, she also completed a three-month internship in community health in India, where she has had to learn to work with less resources and a good dose of resourcefulness. Ironically, it is ultimately in Quebec than it is to live a health emergency. “It is nice to see the flexibility of the people in the situation,” she said.
The spouse, the Zumba class and the solidarity
When working in the front line at the heart of the pandemic, it is of course difficult to have a normal life. First, Sandrine has a spouse who works from home and she does not want to contaminate. Home from work, she takes off her clothes at the entrance, and then puts them in the washer, washes and disinfects his cell.
“At the beginning, I wasn’t too worried because I took these precautions, but to force them to spend my days with people in the hospital who are worried, I am coming to ask me if I was doing enough. It is stressful and, at work, we don’t all agree. Some go to the hotel, other not. “
It also reports that, inevitably, the anxiety at home.
“Coming back, I try to answer, to do a Zumba class on Zoom as if it were nothing, but this is not easy. I also have discussion groups with colleagues. It speaks of how it is happening in our departments. You can’t just talk about it, but at the same time, we need to vent. “
Sandrine Chauveau also discovers a beautiful solidarity between colleagues. “It is as if we were all united in the face of the enemy,” she says. It makes the job easier, even if the context is difficult. “