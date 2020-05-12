A part of Spain include terraces
Cafes and restaurants were able to reopen in some Spanish cities.
May 11, 2020 8h07
Agence France-Presse
TARRAGONA — “That we missed a lot.” The first day of the déconfinement in a part of Spain, Jesus Vazquez, labourer of 51 years, rediscover the pleasure of sitting at a sidewalk cafe in Tarragona (is).
After nearly two months of a sub-the most stringent in the world, “we appreciate all the more those small pleasures,” he says, after ordering a sandwich and a beer. They are four to his table, and all sat down at a corner to maintain the safety distances.
His son, Alejandro, is eager to finish his day’s work to find his friends.
“We have been given an appointment at the end of the day, we go for a walk and eat something. We very much want to, it’s been about two months that we have not seen”, he says.
This coastal city in Catalonia is a part of the half of Spain that is allowed to pass in the first phase of déconfinement Monday. Madrid and Barcelona, the two largest cities in the country and the most affected by the pandemic, were excluded.
The déconfinement of Spain, which will be very gradual until the end of the month of June, consists of three phases.
The passage from one phase to the other depends on the evolution of the epidemic, which has 26 744 deaths in the country, and the capacity of the health system to respond to a new wave of contagion.
In the areas allowed to spend in this first phase, meetings of up to ten people are allowed.
Small shops, churches, museums and terraces of bar and restaurant can reopen, but still limiting the influx to a portion of their capacity.
Laia Sabaté, 27 years old, has it, took advantage of these new freedoms to go in the morning with two friends to buy a birthday cake for a friend.
“We went to the bakery, we took a coffee and a cake and we have brought him home before he went to work,” she says.
According to the last balance sheet released on Monday by the ministry of Health, Spain has identified 123 died of the virus in 24 hours, twenty less than Sunday.
In total, 227 436 cases have been detected in the country, one of the most affected in the world by the pandemic.