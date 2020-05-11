A pedestrian caught by a car lost his life in Charlesbourg
May 11, 2020 12: 36
Updated at 15h03
Judith Desmeules
The Sun
A woman has been snapped up by a vehicle shortly before 11: 30 am on the boulevard Henri-Bourrassa in Charlesbourg, Monday. The victim’s 82-year-old was rushed to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.
Arrived quickly on the scene of the accident, police officers and firefighters performed cpr on the woman. She lay in a critical condition at the time of ambulance transport. She eventually died of his injuries.
The woman was caught near the 46th street, she walked in the direction is. She wanted to cross the boulevard, but the driver who was traveling northbound had struck.
The victim was 25 meters away from the crossing pedestrian at the time of impact.
The police have erected a security perimeter in order to reconstruct the scene, the Module of major crimes and the forensic identification Unit are moved on the scene of the accident to determine the circumstances. Witnesses were met on the spot.
Traffic has been closed in the north direction, the boulevard Henri-Bourrassa, during part of the day.
“With the evidence we have at the moment, nothing leads us to believe that a criminal offence would be related to the driving of the vehicle involved,” says the spokesperson for the police Department of the City of Quebec, Pierre Poirier.