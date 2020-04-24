A plant for the production of surgical masks to Louiseville [VIDEO]
Launched a few days ago with an investment of over five millions of dollars, Company Premont produced hundreds of thousands of surgical masks per week.
April 23, 2020 10h04
Updated at 16h22
Martin Lafrenière
Le Nouvelliste
Company Premont has just started the production of surgical masks that she plans to become a major player in the supply of this product beyond the territory of quebec, which will produce between three and four million face masks per week by the end of may.
This company was launched three weeks ago to Louiseville in the urgency of responding to a crying need in this pandemic of sars coronavirus. The company has authorizations from Health Canada. More than 800,000 masks have already been produced by this company started with an investment of over five million dollars.
“The demand is so strong. We have large orders that must be delivered by June, the ministry of Health and companies like Rio Tinto (who has delivered to the company a non-repayable contribution of $ 75,000 through its office of regional economic development), CN, airports. It has applications in Ontario,” confirms Dany Bergeron, president of the company that also has partners such as Geneviève Hardy, vice-president of Tridim Hardy and former co-owner of Hardy Filtration of Three-Rivers, Luc Girard, the former co-owner of Hardy Filtration, Patrice Barbeau, president of Delta Cosmetics of Quebec, as well as Serge Parenteau and Caroline Marois, owner of Flip Design, a company drummondvilloise of clothing design.
The company has decided to manufacture this type of mask due to immense needs. Front-line services are the market of the company. For now, the sale to the population is not part of the target audience.
“After the crisis, we will continue to drive, ensures Bergeron. There is not a canadian company which produces it, we are the only ones to have the permit from Health Canada. Currently, the masks come from China, India. When we close borders, it is powerless. I think the governments are going to want to encourage us by post. With our automated equipment, we are going to be at the cutting edge of technology and we will be productive to be competitive.”
Electromechanical in the automated system, Bergeron is the co-owner of the Vineyard Premont of Ste-Angèle-de-Prémont. The idea of developing a mask is the result of a business contact of long standing between him and Luc Girard.
“Luke spoke to me about the launch of the masks. We started to search for methods of manufacture, it has had contacts between entrepreneurs and it clicked. At the beginning, we took the equipment Tridim Hardy. They have all the contacts to find the materials for the part filter. The first mask, I did this with my mother who was a seamstress by trade. We did it in his basement. I wanted to know what was long to be done to produce a mask. I made some tests. I’ve done the production machine in four days with parts that I already had at home. It was fun!”, lance Bergeron, cheerful despite the very long days of work accumulated for the last few weeks.
“We knew what type of media (material) it would take you to have the best efficiency. We did some research in to what we had near us to go look at the best manufacturers. It is a lot of laboratory tests, effectiveness tests. The greatest difficulty is to have access to the best manufacturers that are overwhelmed. But it has access to, thanks to our reputation,” adds Luc Girard.
This first machine designed by Mr. Bergeron can produce 2500 masks at the time. Company Premont has added the equipment and waiting for others to push production to the maximum, or between three million and four million face masks per week.
According to Luke Girard, the production will not be slowed down by a lack of raw resources.
“We have a stock for $ 15 million masks. We secure our agreements with suppliers. And for the elastic, it has worked hard to find a local supplier. We did a restart of the equipment (in Montégérie). It is a dream location. It has access to the best products,” says Mr. Girard, noting that the company wants to do business with more partners possible, from Quebec, Canada and the United States.
Dany Bergeron, Serge Parenteau, Luke Girard and Patrice Barbeau are at the head of Company Premont Louiseville.
Courtesy
The factory works with four people. The company is in a period of full recruitment. By little, some 30 people will work at this location and this number could grow to forty by the summer. Company Premont wants to add a wing of 6000 square feet to its building of 9000 square feet which belonged to the company Avalanche. This wing will serve as the place of storage and will house the services of packaging, receiving and shipping.
The construction of this wing will be initiated as soon as the government has given its approval to the resumption of construction projects in the industrial field.