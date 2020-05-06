A political strategist for Dr. Arruda
Photo: Jacques Boissinot The canadian Press
The national director of public health Horacio Arruda
This is not a coincidence if the style of communication of Horacio Arruda has changed since the beginning of the crisis of the COVID-19 : The Duty has learned that the national director of public health benefits in effect since the end of march advice from a political strategist experienced, France Amyot.
“Ms. Amyot has been engaged to provide consulting services on strategic communication to the doctor Arruda, who is required to participate in the press conferences on the COVID-19 in the company of the prime minister “, has confirmed on Tuesday Marie-Claude Lacasse, a spokesperson for the ministry of Health and social Services.
The contract of France Amyot has been in force since march 26, and may extend until 26 September. She is paid $ 85 an hour, for a maximum of $ 60,000. Ms. Amyot is Mr. Arruda, who has himself made the request to “support at this level,” said the ministry. The two have known each other for several years and had already a relationship of trust.
Manager experienced, Ms. Amyot is well known to the circles pq members and bloquistes. Yet recently, she was director of communications for the Bloc québécois (from may to October 2019). She was also the director of the office of the former leader of the Parti québécois, Jean-François Lisée (2016 to 2018).
Before this, France Amyot had headed several cabinet ministries : Health (under Réjean Hébert, from 2012 to 2014), and those of Culture, social Services, or Education during the years of the Bouchard-Landry. She has also been director of communications of the Bloc from 2004 to 2011.
His arrival alongside of Mr. Arruda is the director of public health started to fade more in the points of release of 13h. Data compiled by The Duty illustrated last week that Dr. Arruda had halved the flow of its daily interventions since the beginning of the crisis (analysis stopped at the 24 April).
Photo: Jacques Boissinot The canadian Press
The political strategist experienced, France Amyot
Good practice
For the former minister of Health, Réjean Hébert, it is quite normal for a director of public health provided the services of an expert such as France Amyot. “It is a great communication consultant, he thinks. And we teach our students in public health the importance of communication and strategy in public policy “, says the professor at the School of public health of the University of Montreal.
A specialist in political communication, Mireille Lalancette (Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières) believes that the arrival of Mrs. Amyot illustrates of course that ” the crisis is politise “. But it underlines the importance of crisis management, ” to control the message, that it be consistent and coherent. It’s part of good practices. “
However, she remarks, Mr. Arruda offered in the beginning, ” answers very long, a message is badly formatted. It was very colorful, so that it would hold not necessarily the facts, but especially the aspects most spectacular “. These are elements that have been improved, she said.
In addition to France Amyot, Horacio Arruda has also retained the services of his former boss, Richard Massé, to advise him during the crisis.