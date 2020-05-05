A portrait of isolation, in words and pictures
The photographer Kassandra Reynolds
May 4, 2020 14h29
Updated at 16h22
Isabel Authier
The Voice of the East
Kassandra Reynolds was doing his daily walk last week, when an idea came to him : first invite the people to testify, in writing, of their life in confinement, and then illustrate these texts in the photos.
The documentary photographer of Sutton has had to modify his approach since the beginning of the pandemic. Accustomed to knock directly on the doors in search of beautiful human stories, Kassandra has suddenly found itself deprived of these contacts that she loves.
“I am very interested in the history of the people and I invested a lot of time in each meeting. I asked myself how I could make it to continue, ” she said.
He had to find a new way to forge links with the residents of Sutton, Frelighsburg, Dunham and surrounding areas. “We all lived in isolation, each in our own way. I would like to receive testimonies on this subject. I have no expectations and I am not limit. We will see how it will evolve. ”
The one that is known particularly for its exhibitions Mr Young and The Wings of time has therefore launched the invitation on social networks and hope that the mouth-to-ear will be useful to him to join homers of all ages.
“My role as a photographer is to document, in my own way, what is happening in this moment. I want to give a voice to the people. “
During the month of may, it will present the texts that will be sent by e-mail at kassandra.reynolds@hotmail.fr
“Then, to accompany the texts, I’ll plan a few days for me to get at these people and photograph their home or their external environment. But the project will surely evolve according to the reaction of the participants. If they agree to be on the photo, I am very open! “
To this day, the 22-year old woman received a few testimonies, some of which are particularly moving. As this new mom that the containment was allowed to resume maternity leave shortened. “She took the opportunity to spend beautiful moments with his daughter and his spouse,” she says, noting that putting into words his thoughts and his emotions can do the most good.
At the end of this adventure, Kassandra Reynolds does not rule out the possibility of doing an exhibition ” to draw a beautiful social portrait of this crisis.”