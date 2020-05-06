A premium COVID-19 for the employees of the daycare services of an emergency?
Caroline Bellot, interim president of the Union of school support Chemin-du-Roy and Paul Lavergne, chair of the central Council of the Heart of the Quebec CSN.
May 5, 2020 14h26
Brigitte Trahan
Le Nouvelliste
Three-Rivers – The acting president of the Union of school support Chemin-du-Roy, Caroline Bellot, demand that the government give recognition to employees of service of care of an emergency, in the same way as he did for health care workers, representing a premium of COVID-19 from 4% to 8%. “These people are the front line for six weeks,” she says.
“We hope the department recognizes the people in the care services, much like it has done at the level of the health. It offers them a bonus because, precisely, these people are on the front since the beginning of the crisis,” argues Paul Lavergne, chair of the central Council of the Heart of the Quebec CSN.
The support staff, she adds, are concerned about the return of progressive students, 11, 12 and 13 may. “It’s going to be a big challenge,” predicts Ms. Bellot. “How will it be done?”, asked the president during a press conference held Tuesday.
The concern also lies at the level of the protective equipment. There are just a few days, she recalled, the ministry said that there would be no need for masks as long as the distance of two meters was respected. However, “this is not possible”, assured the president.
The problem, she says, “it is that we have children with particular problems, either in specialized schools, such as Marie-Leneuf, either in groups of ASD (disorders autism spectrum) or in groups of children with severe disorders of behavior,” she said.
The school Board, she said, “has decided to provide sets of full protective such as is found in hospital settings: the jacket, the mask, the visor and the gloves.”
These clothing will be provided to “all persons who will work with children with peculiarities and with which detachment will not be possible. There are children who spit, that bite or that are of crises,” she says.
The employees who need these protections expect to have them next Monday,” says Ms. Bellot. “In the event that we would not have, which has been agreed with the directorate-general of the school Board, it is that we would postpone the season for these kids,” she said.
“It is worrying because the child does not understand may be not. Already, a child who arrives on the regular has difficulty understanding the distance of two meters. A child’s particular problem, it’s going to be worse”, does it.
“We do not know what will happen in the next few weeks,” she said, but “the staff knows enough students to know that some of the “will of the crises that will justify maintenance of physical. These children are going to be there next week,” said she.
“One of the measures that could be put forward by the employers, they are training on the prevention, hand washing, wearing of personal protective equipment, and perhaps have a specialized resource by community or by region to answer the questions that will be raised as”, asks Paul Lavergne.
The Union of the support school has been told by the school Board, last week, that “school nurses should contribute their grain of salt and be in circles to see how it goes,” says Ms. Bellot is it the same technician in special education.
The latter believes that the new term progressive 11 may (for the first cycle of primary school), 12 (for the 2nd cycle) and may 13 (for the 3rd cycle), “this is not bad. After the 13 may, we would have the whole school, but it’s going to be a headache due to the ratio 1/15″, does it. The level of care services, the ratio asked is 1/10. The educator or educator must be with 10 children, but if there are more children, it’s going to take another educator. We will run out of staff”, is concerned-she, recalling that some employees cannot come to work, which reduces the workforce. There are a lot of unknown. “It is very insecure”, she said.
The support staff includes secretaries, administrative staff, technicians in special education, the educator’s in-service care, the skilled workers, the technicians in the organization of the school, the janitors, the technicians in the transportation, nursing assistants, attendants for students with disabilities and the technicians, the interpreters.