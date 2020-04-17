A promising lead in the prevention of death
April 17, 2020 | Health | No Comments|
Photo: Franck Fife Agence France-Presse
One of the drugs studied will be a molecule developed by the Company Roche in the 1990s to treat people with cystic fibrosis.
McGill researchers will test soon a drug that would help avoid serious complications.
The coverage of the COVID-19 and the first 7 items are free of charge.
You must have an account to take advantage of it.
Create an account
?Already a subscriber? Connect-you.