A psychiatrist cancelled temporarily
Share
May 7, 2020 17h16
Share
A psychiatrist cancelled temporarily
Gilles Gagné
The Sun
CARLETON — The discipline committee of the College of physicians imposes a suspension of one month to the psychiatrist Mélanie Lessard, who practice primarily in Sainte-Anne-des-Monts, in the Gaspé, because of remarks made at the place of a lawyer by the Régie de l’assurance-maladie du Québec.
These ” about unworthy, inappropriate, offensive and derogatory and threatening “, one can read in the decision of 29 pages, had been made following a decision of the RAMQ to claim 627 000$ for over billing submitted by Melanie Lessard over a period of five years. It was then mainly based in Drummondville. The document notes that she also practices Maria, and Gaspé, but that of his principal place of professional practice is now Sainte-Anne-des-Monts.
The psychiatrist has expressed these comments in two emails and two messages left on the voice mailbox of the lawyer of the RAMQ, between 30 January and 11 February 2019. She has not admitted his guilt. It is the discipline committee who was convicted on November 22, 2019. The performances by the 3 February were for the purpose of determining a sanction.
The psychiatrist had submitted a two-page letter of apology to the advocate on may 28, 2019, but the discipline committee of the College of physicians, at a hearing held on February 3, has not accepted the argument of Ms. Lessard to the effect that a reprimand would be sufficient.
The suspension will not come into force before that Melanie Lessard has exhausted its actions, a call if it takes this direction.