A publication of Madonna on the COVID-19 blocked by Instagram
A publication of Madonna on Instagram has been blocked by the social network on the grounds that it was propagating false information on the coronavirus, after the superstar of the song had originally posted an excerpt of a video also retweetée by Donald Trump.
July 29, 2020 15h20
Agence France-Presse
WASHINGTON — A publication of Madonna on Instagram has been blocked by the social network on the grounds that it was propagating false information on the coronavirus, after the superstar of the song had originally posted an excerpt of a video also retweetée by Donald Trump.
In this publication shared with her more than 15 million subscribers, Madonna said that an effective vaccine was available for months, but that it was kept secret “to let the rich become even richer, and the poor and the sick to become even more sick.”
It was accompanied by a video of the doctor american Stella Immanuel, who praises the hydroxychloroquine as being the miracle cure to the coronavirus.
Excerpts of the remarks of Dr. Immanuel has been widely circulated on the Internet in recent days. It has not been shown that hydroxychloroquine, a treatment for malaria, was effective against the COVID-19.
“We removed this video because it was statements misleading about the remedies and methods of prevention against the COVID-19”, said Wednesday to AFP a spokesman of Facebook, who owns Instagram.
“The people who have responded to the video, having commented on or shared will see messages directing them to reliable information on the virus,” she added.
The publication of Madonna has been deleted, but screenshots show that it has first been blurred by Instagram and is flanked by the message “False information”, with a link to a page of verification of the facts twisting the neck, to the words that are required.
The president Trump, who has more than 84 million subscribers on Twitter, has tweeted extracts from the video this week, before the publications are not withdrawn.
His son, Donald Trump Jr, has been temporarily barred from tweeting Tuesday after having also shared excerpts.
In the video, Dr. Immanuel criticised the masks and containment measures.
Madonna has said may be called the coronavirus, which has forced her to cancel concerts in Paris.
The AFP and other media, such as Reuters and Associated Press, to participate in a programme of third-party verification developed by Facebook.