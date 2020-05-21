“As soon as one tries to climb out of the village, one is blocked by police roadblocks. If you go out without a mask, you’re going to plate immediately. There is no laughing here. You don’t follow the rules of containment, the police can pull you over. There was a death two days ago,” says George Clement, who is confined to the Philippines since last march.
May 20, 2020
A Quebec confined to the Philippines for two months
Jean-François Guillet
The Voice of the East
While the province is emerging from its torpor, of Quebec taken abroad to live a different reality. This is the case of Georges Clément, who must comply for months with very strict rules of containment in the Philippines, otherwise it risks ending up in prison. Worse still, being gunned down in the middle of the street. In spite of everything, waiting for his return to the fold, the voluntary globe-trotter discover day after day the resilient people that surrounds it.
Georges Clement describes himself as a nomad. Retired for the past six years, the landscape architect, travels the world in search of new challenges, while soaking up the rhythm of life of the people around him. The man is in constant adaptation. However, he never would have believed that his journey to the Philippines, in the village of Liliw, would take such a direction.
“The storms ravaging constantly the country each year. The people here are accustomed to get up after each event. But the pandemic is bad, very bad. The people are in survival mode for months. I am in the midst of all this, confined to the farm without being able to get out of the village. Impossible to take the plane because the airports are closed. So, I’m like everyone else here, I expect.”
Leaving Bromont in march to fly to the Philippines, George Clement believed to be able to carry out the ecotourism project in which he was involved in a previous trip, in 2018. His plan to help the owners of the farm in the middle of a tropical quickly vanished in smoke.
“Things have rapidly evolved here with the coronavirus. The government took control in implementing a containment national very strict, ” he said. It is far from what happens in Quebec.”