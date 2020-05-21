A Quebec confined to the Philippines for two months

“As soon as one tries to climb out of the village, one is blocked by police roadblocks. If you go out without a mask, you’re going to plate immediately. There is no laughing here. You don’t follow the rules of containment, the police can pull you over. There was a death two days ago,” says George Clement, who is confined to the Philippines since last march.

May 20, 2020

While the province is emerging from its torpor, of Quebec taken abroad to live a different reality. This is the case of Georges Clément, who must comply for months with very strict rules of containment in the Philippines, otherwise it risks ending up in prison. Worse still, being gunned down in the middle of the street. In spite of everything, waiting for his return to the fold, the voluntary globe-trotter discover day after day the resilient people that surrounds it.

Georges Clement describes himself as a nomad. Retired for the past six years, the landscape architect, travels the world in search of new challenges, while soaking up the rhythm of life of the people around him. The man is in constant adaptation. However, he never would have believed that his journey to the Philippines, in the village of Liliw, would take such a direction.

“The storms ravaging constantly the country each year. The people here are accustomed to get up after each event. But the pandemic is bad, very bad. The people are in survival mode for months. I am in the midst of all this, confined to the farm without being able to get out of the village. Impossible to take the plane because the airports are closed. So, I’m like everyone else here, I expect.”

Leaving Bromont in march to fly to the Philippines, George Clement believed to be able to carry out the ecotourism project in which he was involved in a previous trip, in 2018. His plan to help the owners of the farm in the middle of a tropical quickly vanished in smoke.

“Things have rapidly evolved here with the coronavirus. The government took control in implementing a containment national very strict, ” he said. It is far from what happens in Quebec.”

George Clement is confined to the Philippines since last march.

PROVIDED BY GEORGES CLEMENT

Freedom

While the mercury flirts on a daily basis around 35 degrees Celsius in the small town where he resides, the expatriate sees its freedom restricted to a minimum. “At the end of April, we could not even get out to go shopping. A few people were allowed to move in the town in tricycles with local plants. You bought what they had or you was not eating. I have lost 5 kg by becoming a vegetarian by force of circumstance,” says the man of 70 years.

There are just a few days, typhoon Vongfong has made of the party, trailing in its wake torrential rains. The center of the archipelago has been severely affected, forcing thousands of Filipinos to find shelter miles away from their homes to flee the storm. The authorities were trying as hard to keep the cap in order to enforce the measures of alienation and the mandatory wearing of the mask, said Mr. Clement.

Recently, the government has given a strand of hope to the people by allowing them to break out of their isolation to supply food in their community one day per week. But beware of those who are tempted to overstep the rules.

“As soon as one tries to climb out of the village, one is blocked by police roadblocks, said Mr. Clement. If you go out without a mask, you’re going to plate immediately. There is no laughing here. You don’t follow the rules of containment, the police can pull you over. There was a death two days ago.”

Resilience

Although its freedoms are greatly restricted in this country with the economy wavering, Georges Clément sees a lot of positives in his journey. Not a moment he does not hesitate to embark again in the adventure. “I have the soul of a volunteer. I help people around the world for years. It is a passion that I live every day.”

This mode of nomadic lifestyle allows him to cross more peacefully this crisis, he believes.

“We must learn to adapt and not to plan too accurate. It is necessary to be resilient. This is what made the people here. Despite the poverty, there are a lot of self-help. It is beautiful to see. It serves no purpose to whine, commiserate. I made the decision to come here, then I accept the consequences, good or bad, and I saw them.”

There are just a few days, typhoon Vongfong has made of the party, trailing in its wake torrential rains. The center of the archipelago has been severely affected, forcing thousands of Filipinos to find shelter miles away from their homes to flee the storm.

AFP

Le Soleil

