A Quebecer at the head of the council of Twitter
Photo: Jacques Boissinot The canadian Press
Patrick Pichette has been awarded the title of Knight of the national Order of Quebec in 2015.
The Quebec Patrick Pichette, has been appointed chairman of the board of directors of Twitter Tuesday.
Fond of cycling and hiking, it was the lead independent director of the Company since December 31, 2018.
Prime minister Francois Legault has reacted to this appointment on Twitter.
“WOW ! The Quebec Patrick Pichette became the president of the board of directors of Twitter, ” wrote Mr. Legault on its own account in the social network.
In the context of this appointment, Omid Kordestani left his position as executive chairman of the company on June 1, 2020 and will remain on the board as a director a non-employee.
Patrick Pichette has also been chief financial officer at Google from August 2008 to may 2015, before becoming advisor to the company.
He has also held various management positions at Bell Canada, and was a partner at McKinsey & Company, where he was practice leader for North America in the field of telecommunications.
According to a biography of Mr. Pichette on the website of the ministry of Economy and Innovation, Patrick Pichette holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Quebec in Montreal. He also holds a master’s degree in philosophy, politics and economics from Oxford University, where he studied as a scholar of Rhodes.
In a press release, Omid Kordestani said that ” Patrick (Pichette) has been a strong voice and independent on the council and he is the right person to take on the new role of independent chair “.