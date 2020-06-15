A quebecois film at the cinema on July 10,
in <em>primary Suspect</em> by Daniel Roby with Antoine Olivier Pilon is scheduled for July 10.
June 15, 2020 14h05
Eric Moreault
The Sun
Suspect number one will have the honor of being the first new film in quebec to take the display since the closure of the theatres because of the COVID-19. The police drama from Daniel Roby with Antoine Olivier Pilon is scheduled for July 10.
The Quebec government on Monday gave the green light to the reopening of cinemas and entertainment from the 22 June, with a maximum of 50 people.
Almost at the same time, Cineplex Odeon announced the re-opening of six rooms in Alberta on the 26th of June, and then elsewhere in the country on 3 July, where governments and health authorities permit. This is the case of Quebec.
The reopening will introduce a number of new measures, including reserved seats in all the auditoriums to ensure a physical distance between the moviegoers and staggered hours to reduce the congestion in the halls of his complex.
The cinemas are obviously dependent on hollywood studios for their programming. The comedy gallery of broken hearts by Natalie Krinsky will also take the shows on July 10, but it will have to wait for 31st July for a blockbuster : Tenet, of Christopher Nolan.
Suspect number one is the first feature film by Daniel Roby (Louis Cyr, In the mist, shot in English. Inspired by a true story, it tells the story of how an ex-heroin addict of 27 years is trapped by the police forces of thailand and canada for the import of drugs.
“It is essential that quebec cinema is an integral part of the re-opening of the meeting and of the revival of the industry,” said Patrick Roy, the president of Films Seville. With The canadian Press.