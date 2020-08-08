A reconfinement of Quebec is not in the plans, ” says Arruda
Photo: Ryan Remiorz, The canadian Press
Dr. Horacio Arruda
Visiting Montreal this afternoon, Dr. Horacio Arruda is wanted to be reassuring: a reconfinement of Quebec is not in the plans, and this, even if the health care community prepares for a second wave.
“It is very unlikely that there is reconfiner [in the same way that it did] “, he insisted.
The collateral effects of the measure would be too heavy to taste the national director of public health, who rather prefers the respect of the regulars of the health measures already in place: the separation physical, the port of the cover face and the frequent washing of hands.
It has been reported 108 new cases of COVID-19 in Quebec the past 24 hours, a figure which now seems to quietly leave again in the fall. In the Face of this calm, Dr. Arruda has, however, still called for caution. “We should not think that the situation is completely extinct “, has he hammered, all the more as you see the first signs of a second wave in Europe and elsewhere.
At his side, his counterpart in montreal, Dr. Mylène Drouin, was said to be preparing to face “the worst” as early as this fall. A position of regional command has also been put in place to centralize all the efforts on the island.
