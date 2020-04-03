A record number of 6.6 million Americans rely on employment insurance
Photo: Josh Edelson Agence France-Presse
A man walks his dog in front of a homeless person sleeping under a message painted on a shop in San Francisco, California.
More than 6.6 million Americans have applied for employment insurance benefits last week — doubling the record set a week earlier — a sign that layoffs are accelerating in this crisis of the COVID-19.
The report amazing, released Thursday by the Labor department, showed that job cuts climbed into the economic context that prevails in the United States and abroad, that announcement certainly a severe recession, while the companies are closed throughout the world.
Applications for employment insurance benefits usually reflect the pace of layoffs. Combined with the report last week, which was a state of 3.3 million new claims during the previous week, the american economy has now experienced nearly 10 million layoffs in the last few weeks, far exceeding the figure recorded in the past for any corresponding period.
Some of the claims of the last week are likely to be delays in the deposits of the previous week, as the State offices that manage unemployment benefits have been overwhelmed by the increase in requests online and over the phone. However, many of these offices are still struggling to process all the requests received. Therefore, the claims are likely to remain extremely high over the next few weeks.
The extent of the layoffs has led many economists to consider up to 20 million job losses by the end of April. This would be more than double that of the 8.7 million jobs lost during the Great Recession. The unemployment rate may reach 15 % this month, which would be higher than the previous record of 10.8 % set in the deep recession of 1982.
Employers reduce their payroll to try to stay afloat because their incomes have disappeared, especially in restaurants, hotels, gyms, cinemas and other places that depend on in-person visits. Auto sales have fallen and factories have closed.
Approximately 90 % of the american population is now the subject of an order of confinement to the home, required by most States in the us. This trend has intensified pressure on enterprises, most of which need to pay rent, loans, and other bills.
Applications for employment insurance benefits have exploded in the 50 States of the country.