A restaurant from the gaspé fined for defying the rule of the mask
The restaurant at Thousand Delights of Pierced
Share
22 July 2020 14: 24
Share
A restaurant from the gaspé fined for defying the rule of the mask
Simon Carmichael
Initiative of journalism-local – The Sun
The restaurant at Thousand Delights of Percé has received two fines from the CNESST for non-compliance with measures of protection in connection with the COVID-19. The restaurant refused to requiring its employees to wear the mask and the visor.
During a visit to verify that the health rules were well respected, on the 30th of June, the CNESST had called the restaurant to apply the measures imposed by the public health. The employees of the establishment concerned or mask, or visor, and there was no protective screen in front of the counter, as required by Quebec.
On 8 July, during a follow-up visit, inspectors found that the establishment had still not complied with the requests made a few days earlier. The spokesperson of the CNESST, Maxime Boucher, confirmed that the restaurant has received two traffic tickets in the wake of these visits.
Positioned against the port of the mask
Last week, in an interview with Radio-Canada, the daughter of the owner of the restaurant a Thousand Delights, Daysie Furlong, had said refusing to force employees to wear the mask and the visor. “I do not force anyone to come here and I do not think that the wearing of the mask will block the COVID… employees are free to wear the mask. They don’t want to wear”, she said.
“It is still democracy in Canada. It means that the people vote. I don’t remember having voted for the wearing of a mask”, she added. At the end of the week, the restaurant was clearly against the wearing of the mask at the entrance.
The restaurant a Thousand Delights is the only facility in the region to have been sanctioned in connection with the non-compliance with the measures to prevent the COVID-19. The fines for such offences can vary between 1500$ and 3500$.
It was not possible to obtain a reaction of the establishment at the time of writing these lines.