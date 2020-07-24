A return of the Doug Ford pre-COVID ?
The premier, Doug Ford
July 24, 2020 18h35
Émilie Pelletier
Initiative of journalism-local — Law
TORONTO — The crisis of the COVID-19 has been replaced by Doug Ford to look more serious and more conscious of public opinion. It has often been applauded, in recent months, by actors of all political persuasions combined, for the response of his government’s response to the virus.
As soon as he had the chance, the government, Ford has plunged back into its old habits, by giving new powers and preventing the opposition parties from debating its decisions at Queen’s Park, judge, liberal mp Lucille Collard. The Law met with the elected provincial of Ottawa-Vanier to talk about democracy and the environment. Tour of the horizon.
This week, however, Doug Ford than we knew before the pandemic, the one who was trying by all means to allow a greater margin of manoeuvre, has re-emerged, according to the member of parliament for Ottawa-Vanier, Lucille Collard.
Either by imposing an abrupt end to the period of questions and debates in the chamber of the legislative Assembly, proposing two bills that limit the opportunities for public consultation or by expelling an mp from caucus for having voted against his own party, the government, Ford has regained the virulence of his opponents in the opposition who have often accused of being anti-democratic.
“I was deeply disappointed,” says dr. Collard. [This week], I made a statement in the room. I said that I had been inspired by the collaborative spirit between the parties that I had noticed since my arrival [on may 12]. I have said that it would be really nice to ensure that it is more collaborative. There, as soon as we see that it has an opportunity to take back all the power, the government Ford the fact. “
Bill 195, entitled ” an Act to 2020 on the re-opening of Ontario “, gives the government the power of decision on all emergency orders in the course of the next two years, until the next provincial election.
“All of a sudden, this will not be discussed in the room, this will be decided behind closed doors. This will be the prime minister, his own party, who will take decisions on it. It has a direct impact on the rights of the population. “
Ms. Collard regrets especially that the opposition parties no longer have the opportunity to present the points of view that diverge from those of the government of Ford, ” and this, this is a concern for democracy “.