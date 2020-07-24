A return of the Doug Ford pre-COVID ?

The premier, Doug Ford

July 24, 2020 18h35

A return of the Doug Ford pre-COVID ?

Émilie Pelletier

Initiative of journalism-local — Law

TORONTO — The crisis of the COVID-19 has been replaced by Doug Ford to look more serious and more conscious of public opinion. It has often been applauded, in recent months, by actors of all political persuasions combined, for the response of his government’s response to the virus.

As soon as he had the chance, the government, Ford has plunged back into its old habits, by giving new powers and preventing the opposition parties from debating its decisions at Queen’s Park, judge, liberal mp Lucille Collard. The Law met with the elected provincial of Ottawa-Vanier to talk about democracy and the environment. Tour of the horizon.

This week, however, Doug Ford than we knew before the pandemic, the one who was trying by all means to allow a greater margin of manoeuvre, has re-emerged, according to the member of parliament for Ottawa-Vanier, Lucille Collard.

Either by imposing an abrupt end to the period of questions and debates in the chamber of the legislative Assembly, proposing two bills that limit the opportunities for public consultation or by expelling an mp from caucus for having voted against his own party, the government, Ford has regained the virulence of his opponents in the opposition who have often accused of being anti-democratic.

“I was deeply disappointed,” says dr. Collard. [This week], I made a statement in the room. I said that I had been inspired by the collaborative spirit between the parties that I had noticed since my arrival [on may 12]. I have said that it would be really nice to ensure that it is more collaborative. There, as soon as we see that it has an opportunity to take back all the power, the government Ford the fact. “

Bill 195, entitled ” an Act to 2020 on the re-opening of Ontario “, gives the government the power of decision on all emergency orders in the course of the next two years, until the next provincial election.

“All of a sudden, this will not be discussed in the room, this will be decided behind closed doors. This will be the prime minister, his own party, who will take decisions on it. It has a direct impact on the rights of the population. “

Ms. Collard regrets especially that the opposition parties no longer have the opportunity to present the points of view that diverge from those of the government of Ford, ” and this, this is a concern for democracy “.

Lucille Collard

Simon Séguin-Bertrand, A Record Of The Right

Changes in the environment

Spokesperson for the folder of the environment, Ms. Collard is also said to be frustrated that the government Ford inserts, in his Act of 2020 aimed at fostering the economic recovery in the face of the COVID-19, amendments to some laws which have no relation with the COVID-19 “.

“The minister will have a discretion to approve projects that may require an environmental assessment. It also removes too many of the details that determine which projects will require an environmental assessment, and what types of assessments. These details will be determined later in regulation. “

In normal times, the elect are three readings of a bill in the room before proceeding to the vote.

These time limits typically allow members of parliament to conduct public consultations and prepare questions to discuss the draft law to the legislative Assembly.

This time, since the government, Ford has opted for a voting summary, these processes have not been able to take place.

“I would not be surprised that people take the torch and lead the government in Court, there are people very activists who are campaigning for the protection of the environment and I would be there. “

Repeatedly asked during the week about these bills contested by all opposition parties, Doug Ford defended himself by stating that the crisis of the COVID-19 is a record that moves fast and he wants to eliminate time limits to ensure the safety of Ontarians.

Le Soleil

