A roof for the projects orphans
Photo: Valérian Mazataud The Duty
On the input window, the words “Casa Bianca” remind us of an ancient story, that of a cottage B & B. Renamed the Casa, the place is now devoted to the item This heritage building erected in 1913 on the outskirts of mont Royal, which is not his first mutation (a hospital was installed in the 1960s and 1970s), has been transformed for the containment of spring.
Behind the white brick, it does not host or sick or tourists, but the exposures and their potential visitors. Not any exhibitions, ” small expos orphan “, grants Florence-Agathe Dubé-Moreau. It is she who is to pilot the new sign, which was inaugurated with a project all-female, the title of which I do not want that life starts to have other wishes than mine quotes Simone de Beauvoir.
The expos orphan, these are projects that have aborted during the pandemic. The first expo of Casa was to take place in a house of culture. It has been cancelled, with no possibility of deferral. “This is an expo that was going to die,” said Florence-Agathe Dubé-Moreau. Casa, that is, special programming and temporary [during] the crisis. “
Author and independent curator, she is also known to share his life with a winner of the Super Bowl, took the hit personally of the abrupt stoppage of activities. She has seen contracts him to escape and lost his job at Cirque du Soleil. She managed for a year and a half, the collection of works of art Project, Casa will have been his exit.
“I was in dialogue with the owners of this historic place, to adapt it to something contemporary art. Very early on in the crisis, it was decided to concentrate our efforts to host expo cancelled. I have not had to convince them, ” she said. I sped up the project. “
We are open on small beaches, these are exhibitions of short duration, it is a different rhythm. It does call into question institutions, question our relationship to art, but also the responsibility of the people who have spaces
— Florence-Agathe Dubé-Moreau
The owners are Danielle Lysaught and Paul Hamelin, collectors from the middle computer. They gave to the place its original identity — a residence, keeping the eccentricities of the past such as the fountain without water in the ground-floor. It is he who welcomes the expos ; in the floor, the spaces are private.
“It’s all new, it’s been six months [we live here]. We had the time to do a Christmas party and realized that it was too large. We want to share and make it alive, ” says Danielle Lysaught, who has not the soul of an innkeeper. We prefer to see the expos rather than serve lunch. “
The choice of opening a house was given the opportunity to Florence-Agathe Dubé-Moreau floor on a “new model” of distribution. “Our goal is to be sensitive and responsive to what is happening. We don’t schedule much in advance, until October only. We’ll see how it goes. The project is not intended to be permanent, it will evolve, ” says the one that does not push the idea to host galleries are in danger of closing.
Try other rhythms
New models continue to arise for some time, like the galleries tell of pocket, because smaller and more experimental. Fragile, often ephemeral, these galleries outside of the usual channels and the market seem to be more free. The space is Nothing, that artists have just opened in Little Italy, is the most recent case.
Although supported by a couple with financial resources, Project Casa is of this nature : may not correspond to anything. To accommodate a private residence and the public exhibition is born of the need to reorganize, resulting in new rules, like the obligation to visit with an appointment.
“We are open on small beaches, these are exhibitions of short duration, it is a different rhythm. It does call into question institutions, question our relationship to art, but also the responsibility of the people who have spaces, ” says Florence-Agathe Dubé-Moreau, surprise that other collectors do not imitate the couple Lysaught-Hamelin. “There is no shortage of stock [in expos cancelled] “, she says.
In front of this vast ” stock “, itself has chosen projects that made sense in the space that he was offered. The expo’s inaugural brings together artists who are working around the idea of a place, a home in particular. And she chooses the expos were already funded.
“It is important that the fees have been paid. There is nothing, we. It is not an organization, these are individuals who open their house. Later, we could create a body. For the moment, it only responds to an emergency situation. “
Response to sexual violence
I don’t want that life starts to have other wishes than mine is a project of the curator Marie-Claude Landry. The six artists that she meets there to reflect on what it is to have a body freely. Thought in the light of the denunciations of the movement #MoiAussi, the expo remains topical, with the recent revelations of bullying in the cultural milieu, but also in the political sphere, the universe of school or the world of bloggers and tattoo artists.
No work is a response to literal aggression, a fact publicized. The commissioner has the associated artists a way to express the emancipation, named as a place. In the video, the erotic is the case of Julie Favreau, beauty, Nadège Grebmeier Forget. The photography and narrative of Sophie Jodoin is adjacent to visibility and invisibility, while the painting of Naghmeh Sharifi deals with memory.
These are the sets of Stéphanie Béliveau, around the concern, and Caroline Boileau, as a place of resistance, which stand out. The first one, especially with objects found in nature, places emphasis on healing rather than the wound. I took care of his little feet (a Tribute to Louise Bourgeois), the branch of a tree looking for male and female, is particularly evocative.
Boileau, it reminds us of the violence medical on the female body. She has served the association that was once between the uterus and the body viscous the frog to propose a series of watercolours and a performance on video. His personal touch and dreamlike reflects the mix of private and public Project Casa is a carrier.
I don’t want that life starts to have other wishes than mine
At Project Casa, 4351 avenue de l’esplanade, until the 1st of August. Visit on appointment.