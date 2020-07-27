A rugby player for the Green & Gold caught up fatally in the Gaspé
26 July 2020
Lilia Gaulin
The Forum
A young Sherbrooke in the twenty succumbed to his injuries after being caught fatally, Friday afternoon, on route 132 in Saint-Madeleine-de-la-Rivière-Madeleine, while she was conducting the tour of the Gaspé peninsula to bike.
It is through a message posted on Facebook that Valerie Langevin announced the death of his sister Delphine, a student at the University of Sherbrooke and a member of the rugby team of the Green & Gold. Many testimonies in support of the family of the victim have been registered in the comments of the publication.
According to the information obtained by the Sûreté du Québec, the driver of a pickup truck would have given a move of the steering wheel in the direction of the shoulder of the road to avoid colliding with another car at the time of a major slowdown on highway 132. He would then hit the rear wheel of the bike Delphine Langevin. The latter had already completed half of its journey around the gaspé peninsula and was wearing a helmet.
The accident apparently occurred around 12: 15 p.m. and the victim was taken to the hospital. His death, which has not been confirmed by the SQ, was announced by his sister on Sunday.