A rugby player for the Green & Gold caught up fatally in the Gaspé

26 July 2020

Updated on July 27, 2020 at 7h29

Lilia Gaulin

The Forum

A young Sherbrooke in the twenty succumbed to his injuries after being caught fatally, Friday afternoon, on route 132 in Saint-Madeleine-de-la-Rivière-Madeleine, while she was conducting the tour of the Gaspé peninsula to bike.

It is through a message posted on Facebook that Valerie Langevin announced the death of his sister Delphine, a student at the University of Sherbrooke and a member of the rugby team of the Green & Gold. Many testimonies in support of the family of the victim have been registered in the comments of the publication.

According to the information obtained by the Sûreté du Québec, the driver of a pickup truck would have given a move of the steering wheel in the direction of the shoulder of the road to avoid colliding with another car at the time of a major slowdown on highway 132. He would then hit the rear wheel of the bike Delphine Langevin. The latter had already completed half of its journey around the gaspé peninsula and was wearing a helmet.

The accident apparently occurred around 12: 15 p.m. and the victim was taken to the hospital. His death, which has not been confirmed by the SQ, was announced by his sister on Sunday.

Delphine Langevin wore the colors of various teams, including the Abenaki of Sherbrooke, the Green & Gold of the University of Sherbrooke and the Locks of Saint-Lambert.

The saw-head of the Rugby team of the Green & Gold of the University of Sherbrooke, Andi Smith, had only good words to describe the young athlete. “He is a man of passion, of loyal and dedicated. When she had an idea, it was impossible to make him change his. “

The two women were also teammates with the Abenaki of Sherbrooke. “I grew up with Delphine in my career of Rugby. She was 16 years old and I was 21. I’m happy to have gotten to know during all these years. It is a teammate, who was present for his team. “

A person appreciated of all, a player copy with character, a leader : these are the terms that the director-general and the development of the club de rugby Abénakis de Sherbrooke, Martial Lagain, used to describe the young woman.

Delphine Langevin wore the colors of various teams, including the Abenaki of Sherbrooke, the Green & Gold of the University of Sherbrooke and the Locks of Saint-Lambert. She was very involved in the community of rugby.

The one who played the position of hooker has been part of the provincial teams junior rugby. She was also a referee.

The club de rugby Abénakis de Sherbrooke has also paid tribute to the young woman on social networks.

“The community of rugby in the eastern Townships will remember your involvement as a player, referee and administrator at the Club de Rugby Abénakis de Sherbrooke, the Green & Gold Rugby for the University of Sherbrooke and Saint-Lambert Locks Rugby Club. You’re much too early, without giving us time to say goodbye. We keep in our memories the beautiful person that you were, the girl’s tenacious and hard working, always in search of good challenges “, we read.

Two accidents in a few hours

Another Sherbrooke was fighting always for her life, according to the latest information available after you have been involved in a spinout, also on Friday, in the Gaspé, but at the end of the evening.

This is two accidents were separate.

Le Soleil

