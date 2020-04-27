A Saint-Laurent without oil project
After years of debate and controversy, it is the end of the projects in oil and gas exploration in the St. Lawrence river. The Duty has learned that the company who owns the quebec licence in the sector of Old Harry had called for their cancellation. And even if Quebec and Ottawa refuse to permanently close the door to future projects, no legislation is being considered to allow new drilling.
The alberta company Headwater Exploration, previously known under the name of Corridor Resources, has submitted a cancellation request to the government of Quebec for its two permits, an area of 500 km2. They are located 80 kilometres north-east of the Magdalen islands on the maritime boundary with Newfoundland.
“We are waiting for the final documentation of the government of Québec,” which will formalize the abolition of the licence in force since 1996, said by e-mail to a vice-president of Headwater Exploration, Scott Rideout. Information confirmed by the ministry of Energy and natural Resources, which had indicated a few days earlier they had not received a request.
In January, the exploration permit held by the Calgary company on the side newfoundland of the structure of Old Harry had expired, without being renewed. This abandonment permits in the quebec waters heralds the end of a saga that has fuelled debates environmental and economic performance for a decade in Quebec. Over the years, liberals, pq members and caquistes have all, at one time or another, bragged about the oil potential of the underwater structure of Old Harry. However, even if several have cited as a potential oil estimated at two billion barrels, it has never been demonstrated.
In the fall of 2017, the company Corridor Resources, who had received a few weeks ago for 19.5 million dollars from the government of Québec, by reason of the end of the oil project on Anticosti, has led to the recent exploration work. These “electromagnetic surveys” have shown that the structure would contain probably natural gas. No company in the industry approached by Corridor Resources wanted to join in a partnership to finance drilling.
Good news
For the biologist Sylvain Archambault, who follows the folders tankers in the gulf for several years, this decision of Headwater Exploration is ” very good news “. “The company has realized that the whole project of drilling would be very difficult to Old Harry, but also that the potential is not very interesting, especially as it would be natural gas “,-he summarized.
According to him, the environmental risks associated with the oil operations in this sector of the gulf would be too great to justify a future project. A concern shared with many Islanders, concerned about the consequences for the fishing industry. More than 5,000 fishing companies and a hundred of companies, buyers, processors and fish farmers depend on this industry in the gulf. Besides the activities related to the tourism industry.
Two studies environnementalesréalisées at the request of the government of Quebec recognized the lack of knowledge on the effects of an oil spill in the gulf. But it is known that an oil spill in the St. Lawrence river could have long-term effects on the ecosystem as a whole. The cleanup operations would also be difficult.
Contacted by The Duty, the government of Quebec and of Canada have not, however, want to specify whether they intended to prohibit any new oil and gas exploration in the gulf. It is necessary to know that such projects are currently the subject of a “moratorium” pending the adoption of a law “mirror” that would restart the drilling.
However, the appetite for such a legislative framework does not seem to be at the rendez-vous in Québec city. “For the moment, the federal government is to put in place. We have not had a discussion to this effect. Therefore, it is premature to share or take a position beforehand. At the present time, no deposit is expected from our side, ” explained in writing the ministry of Energy and natural Resources.
Waiting in Ottawa
In Ottawa, it seems to expect a request from Quebec. “If Quebec expressed the wish to implement the Agreement [in order to jointly ensure the management of oil resources offshore], the government of Canada will not fail to collaborate with him for the following things while continuing to build a relationship of nation-to-nation basis with aboriginal groups around the gulf,” said natural Resources Canada. But the fed, which is favorable for operation in marine environments, adds that such an agreement would ” ensure that the exploitation of natural resources in this area will be a safe and respectful environment “.
For the biologist Sylvain Archambault, the abandonment of the permits in quebec’s waters, should on the contrary open the door to a ” moratorium permanent for the entire gulf of St. Lawrence, which is bordered by five provinces. Currently, the holes are always possible in the portion of the gulf within Newfoundland and within Nova Scotia. The two provinces are already well engaged in the exploration and exploitation of fossil fuels in marine environments, but outside of the gulf.
A hundred of boreholes by 2030
If the projects are completed in the St. Lawrence river, the drilling in the marine environment should, however, know a significant growth in the east of the country over the next few years. Newfoundland and Labrador provides for the realization of at least 100 exploratory drilling by 2030, but in the waters of the North Atlantic. The objective of the province is doubling its production of oil and gas.
To facilitate the projects of the fossil fuel sector, the Trudeau government has also decided to put in place regulations that will allow” to exclude ” exploration drilling in the marine environment carried out to the east of Newfoundland of the environmental assessment process currently in force. The public consultations on the regulations, which were held in the midst of a crisis of the COVID-19, will end on 30 April.
The minister of the Environment, Jonathan Wilkinson, has also approved in march the oil Husky Oil and Exxon to conduct at least 10 exploratory drilling in the marine environment by 2027, in an area targeted by the industry located on the Grand Banks of Newfoundland, in the Atlantic. Husky Oil and Exxon, two companies active in Canada, have experienced oil spills off the coast of Newfoundland in 2018 and 2019.