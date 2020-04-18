A scenario of recovery difficult to predict for the airline industry
Photo: Marie-France Coallier The Duty
As of April 20, the air travellers will be required to wear “a mask for non-medical or a cover face for covering the nose and mouth during travel”.
What it will look like the airline industry after the crisis ? The multiplication of health measures raises more questions about how to operate carriers, some of which have already started to change practices in order to protect their staff and passengers. It will be necessary to first take into account a crucial factor, according to an expert : the people have the means to take the plane ?
“Before focusing on the security issues, it should not be forgotten that a substantial proportion of individuals around the world has been hit by economic conditions : unemployment, job loss, etc,” says Mehran Ebrahimi, director of the study Group in business management of the aeronautics in the School of management sciences of UQAM. “We realize that many of these people, when you look at the polls, have lived a sort of contraction in their budget and the travel is not part of their priorities after the crisis. “The equation also includes variables such as the aid that receive the carriers from the States, which varies from one country to the other.
By then, the measures are multiplying. As of April 20, announced Friday the federal government, the air travellers will be required to wear ” a mask for non-medical or a cover face for covering the nose and mouth during travel “. Those who do not will not be able to take a seat on the board, said the Transport minister, Marc Garneau. According to Air Canada, the staff of the Administration of the canadian air transport security ” will provide a mask suitable for travelers who do not have their own covers-face “. For maritime transport, the train and the bus, Ottawa recommends wearing a mask ” as much as possible “.
The seats in the middle
The carrier british Easyjet said this week that he is not sure that the tickets for the seats in the middle will be put on sale when the health measures and border restrictions will be lifted. The fact that these free spaces would be without doubt something that the “customers would like to see,” said its chief executive, Johan Lundgren, whose remarks were reported by the european media. “Then, we will work with the authorities and we will listen to the opinions of the customers to determine what they believe to be the right thing to do, especially during the restart period. “
If the blocking of the space between the passengers is a possible measure, this is because the ridership is much lower than usual, and that the capacity of the transport “will not return to normal at the beginning,” said Mr. Lundgren. “I see this as an initial phase. Does anyone know how long it will last. “For the year 2020, the demand for flights will only be half of what it was in 2019, said on Tuesday the international air transport Association (IATA).
Another airline, Delta, announced the same thing on 8 April. Until the end of the month of June, the american company, limits the number of passengers and will not sell more tickets for the middle seat. On Friday, she also said that boarding passengers will now by-row, starting with the rear part of the plane.
Others go even further, noted Mehran Ebrahimi. Emirates Airline was the first carrier this week to submit passengers to a test to see if they are suffering from the COVID-19. Health staff collected a drop of blood and the result is known ten minutes later. The exercise took place for a flight from Dubai to Tunis.