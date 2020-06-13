The teacher Karine Villeneuve, in the company of the small Leslie
Share
June 12, 2020 20h34
Updated at 21h03
Share
A school adapted to the COVID [PHOTOS]
Normand Provencher
The Sun
On 11 may, the elementary schools in the province have gone back to school not like the others. After a long confinement, professors and students returned to class in a mixture of excitement and apprehension. This was the case at the school Saint-Michel, in the area of Sillery, which had made our reporting team. A month later, The Sun returned on the spot to see that everyone has adjusted to the new routine imposed by the health crisis.
“Hello Rosalie! Hello Leslie! Are you well? When you have filed your things, go wash your hands.”
On 11 may, the elementary schools in the province have gone back to school not like the others. After a long confinement, professors and students returned to class in a mixture of excitement and apprehension. This was the case at the school Saint-Michel, in the area of Sillery, which had made our reporting team. A month later, The Sun returned on the spot to see that everyone has adjusted to the new routine imposed by the health crisis.
This directive, Karine Villeneuve repeats it ad nauseam at any time of the day to her students for kindergarten. His other bits of cabbage 6 years, Apollo, Paul, Augustine, Sophie, Zoe, Juliette, Allie and Jules, also have the right regularly to the same directive. It is 8am. All her little world runs without saying a word, in the greatest calm.
The pupils of Madame Karine, like all those of the school Saint-Michel, have never had hands as clean. Upon their arrival in the class, at the exit of the playground and back, before and after snack, before and after going to the toilet, to the output of the class, all must submit to a ritual of health. Twenty times in total in the day.
“The first day has required a lot of adjustment, it was necessary to repeat the instructions, especially how to properly wash hands. The students were put in the soap and pass them under the water,” says Louis-David Hamel-Ratté, his colleague from the next classroom.
Karine Villeneuve has learned to deal with an environment and teaching methods different from what they were before the pandemic. His class has nine pupils under the age in order to comply with the detachment physics. In the hallway, any object or clothing is allowed on the hooks or in the lockers. Here and there, posters are reminiscent of the safety instructions and the protocol to follow if a student presents symptoms similar to the COVID-19. Up to now, no case has been found in the school.