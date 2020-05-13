A screening test for hiv approved by Health Canada

| May 13, 2020 | Health | No Comments

Un test de dépistage sérologique autorisé par Santé Canada

Photo: John Raoux Associated Press

Serological tests linger in the serum, the liquid part of the blood plasma, in particular, to study its peculiarities immune.


Canadian laboratories will use the test CONNECTION to detect antibodies specific to the COVID-19.

The coverage of the COVID-19 and the first 7 items are free of charge.

You must have an account to take advantage of it.

Create an account

?Already a subscriber? Connect-you.

To see the video

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *