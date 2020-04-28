A second attendant to the beneficiaries swept away by the COVID-19
The beneficiaries attendant Stéphanie Tessier was working at the CHSLD Lucien G. Rolland, Saint-Jérôme.
The canadian Press
SAINT-JÉRÔME – young beneficiaries attendant who was working at the CHSLD Lucien G. Rolland, Saint-Jérôme, in the Laurentians, died Monday of complications related to the COVID-19.
Stéphanie Tessier was aged in his thirties, confirms Hubert Forcier, adviser to the communications of the Federation of health and social services.
The news was announced Tuesday morning on the page Facebook of the trade Union of workers of the Laurentians health and social services, affiliated with the CSN.
The note signed by Marie-Claude Ouellette, a member of the executive committee of the union, expressed the great sorrow felt by the medium after the announcement of the death of the clerk who, it seems, was aged in his thirties.
Mélanie Tessier paid tribute to her cousin on Facebook: “A wonderful star is soaring this afternoon. My cousin loved has left us to join the angels.”
This is the second death of beneficiaries attendant to be reported in Quebec in less than two weeks. On the 17th of April last, Victoria Salvan died of the coronavirus for a few days after his last work shift in a CHSLD Grace Dart, located in the east of Montreal.
Ms. Salvan had 28 years of experience as a patient care attendant.
