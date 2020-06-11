A second wave could mean a reconfinement region [VIDEO]
The prime minister François Legault at the parliament of Quebec, on Thursday
June 11, 2020 12h56
Updated at 15: 49
Olivier Bossé
The Sun
“Return to total containment, this is probably not something that is going to do. The most important thing that is going to remain probably open. […] There may also be sub-localized”, provides Horacio Arruda, about the second wave of contagion of the COVID-19.
The situation is improving everywhere in Quebec. The indicators of the disease coronavirus are on the decline, with 24 deaths and 144 new cases detected added Thursday.
The summer is coming. But the authorities repeat not lower our guard in view of a probable second wave of contagion, which is expected this fall.
If the second wave is comparable to the first, the containment will be there just as much?
“It is difficult for me to tell you exactly what it’s going to want to say”, was recognized by the national director of public health of Quebec, during the traditional press point 13: in the company of prime minister François Legault.
“We have learned more about the virus. We learnt in particular about what is happening with the children. It, it is good news. We had closed sectors of activity in Quebec, which had never been closed elsewhere. It is sure that the more essential is going to remain probably open. But what we would call parts of luxury or important gatherings, this will not be the case,” says Dr. Arruda.
“It’s going to also can be dependent upon a regional variation? It may well be that, rather than doing all of Quebec, it may evolve from one region to another. It may have what’s called sub-localized. It is going to depend on many, many items. […] It is not necessary to have a transmission too important in the community, what we lived not because we have done a good containment,” explained the scientist.
24 deaths of more
Now with 5105 Quebec officially died of the COVID-19 and at least 53 485 people have been infected with the virus at one time or another for the past 15 weeks, Quebec is not yet out of the woods. Even if the number of in-patients continued to be falling out of 43, to 871 in total, and the share of treated in intensive care also, of the three, at 114.
“We see that the situation is improving in the last few weeks, especially in the community, says Mr. Legault. But it’s still a difficult situation in the residences of long-term care. We still have 218 residences, NURSING homes, RPA and RTI, who are infected, 1126 residents who are still infected. Therefore, the work is still difficult in NURSING homes,” insisted the prime minister.
He recalled that 10 000 new attendants in CHSLDS will begin their training, paid for by the State, beginning Monday. But it may not be all of a sudden, he said, so that the care is current seniors are not affected by the absence of too many assistants care who are enrolled.
Mr. Legault is also keen to keep soldiers in NURSING homes. Of 1320, they were the 21st may, the representatives of the canadian army are more than 750 involved in the crisis in Quebec. Which 400 always at the bedside of seniors and 350 positioned on the outside as supervisors.
“We need 1000 soldiers in the CHSLD, and then I still have had no response to know what is most urgent in Canada or abroad that take care of our elders in NURSING homes,” says Mr. Legault, in this folder where it is at loggerheads with the federal government since a few weeks already.
Another dispute of 3 or 4 G $
Quebec and Ottawa have another dispute linked to the crisis of the COVID-19. Justin Trudeau and the canadian government have announced that it wants to transfer $ 14 billion to the provinces, but with certain conditions.
“Roughly speaking, it can represent 3, $ 4 billion for Quebec, calculates Mr. Legault. Not bad all the prime ministers said : “It is important that there be no condition.” Well, there are a lot of things that worry me in there.
“Among other things, all the equipment of individual protection and the whole issue of testing and tracing. It [the federal government] would like to have some control. For us, it is clear that the health is under provincial jurisdiction. There is no question that we give all the control of the screening strategy, and also supply personal protective equipment. The federal government makes a reservation that could assist the provinces, it is a thing. He wants to get involved then that makes it part of the 3, $ 4 billion that we receive, there, there is a problem.”
The federal government would attempt to also circumvent the provincial authority to go to support the losses in transit directly from the municipalities. Quebec wants to be able to choose other fields of expenditure municipal with this money.
Soon the places of worship
Although for the majority, life seems to resume its course almost normal, some places remain closed for nearly three months, and their leaders are impatient to see the public Health announce a re-opening date. Bars, places of worship and training centres, among others.
“We understand very well the impatience of all those who are not déconfinés. It is necessary to monitor what is going to be announced shortly, with specific conditions. Especially for places of worship, which will avoid gatherings domestic in too large amounts”, has advanced the Dr Arruda, without more of precision.
Many restorers also show displeased with the health rules imposed for their re-opening, especially the spacing of individual binding of two metres between each table.
In a public letter addressed Wednesday to the Dr Arruda, as well as to the ministers of Labour, Jean Boulet, and Power, André Lamontagne, the ex-president of les rôtisseries St-Hubert demanded the return to the distance of one meter in order to foster the survival of restaurants.
“There, it has been reopened to two meters. We will see what that gives. And then we’ll see if it evolves with the data from the outside. There are countries which are returned to a meter. WHO is talking about a meter, the other about a meter and a half, there are some who say two. I do not exclude that it could decrease, but I do not give a warranty nor a specific date. Let’s see how it will happen,” says Dr. Arruda.
To DISCOVER : the detailed map of The Covid-19 prepared by Benoît Lalonde, head of practical work and research in the Department of geography, and Stéfano Biondo, cartothécaire at the Centre GéoStat of the Library, Université Laval