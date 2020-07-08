A second wave of COVID-19 seems unlikely in Italy
July 8, 2020
The canadian Press
MONTREAL – Once the epicenter of the pandemic of sars coronavirus in Europe, Italy now seems to be out of the crisis and the public health officials believe that a second wave is unlikely.
They attribute the bulk of this turnaround to the discipline of the Italians, who have quickly adopted measures such as social distancing and wearing a mask in public.
A hospital in Milan has hosted no new patient has been infected for over three weeks. At a certain point, we are treated 600 patients by the COVID-19 – even if the establishment is only 500 beds.
Milan is the capital of the Lombardy region, where there were about half of the 34,000 deaths caused by the virus in Italy.
The most recent report available for the Lombardy region, evidenced by 277 people hospitalized for the coronavirus, of which 41 patients in the intensive care. There were at one point 12 000 admissions, of which 1800 to the intensive care unit.
The Lombardy region has imposed the wearing of mask in public all the time. Schools and universities remain closed, but the restaurants and bars are open, with measures of distance.
Experts now believe that the risk of a second wave as devastating as the first is rather weak. They expect, however, to see what will happen this fall when the flu virus will begin to circulate.