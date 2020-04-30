A semblance of normal life in Montreal only if the conditions of the WHO are met
The highlights of the day
- 98 deaths, of which 92 centres long-term care, for a total of 1859;
- 27 538 confirmed cases, 944 more in 24 hours;
- 1686 hospitalizations, so 214 to the intensive care unit.
The Greater Montreal will regain a semblance of normal life on the 11th of may next with the reopening of shops, but only if the six “conditions” set by the world health Organization are met, said prime minister François Legault Thursday.
He took care of the list at a press conference Thursday afternoon: “the outbreak should be under control; one needs to have enough tests [and] to be able to do enough tests; we must pay attention to the vulnerable communities — as is done currently in Montreal-North; there must be measures put in place at places of work; we must ensure that there are people who are outside [of the country] — we had the assurance of Mr. Trudeau — and then we must mobilize communities, this is what I do almost every day.”
Mr. Legault stressed that “the battle is not won in Montreal.” The government plan of déconfinement, which provides for a reopening of shops on the 11th of may next, and then a reopening of schools and childcare service on may 19, could be revised. “If the situation deteriorates, there will be no re-opening in Montreal,” he warned.
The national director of public health, Horacio Arruda, said to observe the “releases” the discipline of Montrealers, implying that they could compromise the success of the government plan of déconfinement. “I spoke about some of the parties COVID-19, as they did for the chicken pox. There are things that relax, and I would not want it to become significantly, because it’s, it’s going to come to blur the map,” he warned.
Legault is said to be “docile”, Arruda confirms
The head of government has said to submit to the opinion of Dr. Arruda. “I listen to. I am docile”, dropped Mr. Legault. He sought to silence the questions about the independence of the Dr Arruda, assistant deputy minister, since the beginning of the health crisis. “The prime minister is very docile,” said Dr. Arruda, who was more than two metres from the “PM”.
1684 people with the COVID-19 are hospitalized for most in a hospital of the metropolitan area. 214 individuals are in an intensive care unit.
Mr. Legault stated that “the margins of manoeuvre are less large” in the health establishments of Montreal. The accommodation centres, long-term care (CHSLDS) and private residences for the elderly, too.
Indeed, some 4400 people have been reported as positive to the COVID-19 in NURSING homes and private residences for the elderly. “Obviously, we will do everything to try to save the maximum,” said Mr. Legault, stating in the same breath that the “infected people” are concentrated in 280 institutions. “But there is, at any given time, be realistic… It is certain that he will continue to be a lot of deaths, unfortunately, in the next few days, the next few weeks”, he added.
Until today, the 1859 people who have died of the new coronavirus in Quebec. The government reported Thursday afternoon 98 new death. 92 of them occurred in residences for the elderly, ” said Mr. Legault.
Other details will follow.