Lucas Quesada (UCR) requested through a draft resolution that the justicialista mayor allow the visit to the department to “reactivate the economy” and that he begin to prepare protocols for the summer. This is possible in almost all departments since June 13.

Los Reyunos, one of the tourist attractions of San Rafael

A radical senator asked that the mayor of San Rafael, Emir Félix , enable internal tourism and begin to prepare the protocols to receive visitors during the summer season.

Internal tourism was authorized last June 13 by decree of Governor Rodolfo Suarez and with strict protocols, except in the southern provincial department.

As a reaction to the continuity of this measure, which seeks to prevent coronavirus infections, legislator Lucas Quesada presented a draft resolution requiring that Félix lift the suspension of domestic tourism to “reactivate the economy.”

“For six months, the department's tourist has been suffering from this pandemic with a double effort. Not only because of the health risks it poses, but also because of the lack of work . Many people are being affected directly or indirectly by the lack of tourism activity, both SMEs, providers, suppliers, workers, entrepreneurs, artisans, gastronomy, complementary professionals, and commerce in general. It is not possible to cover the costs that a business implies and the employability of many workers is at risk, ”said Quesada.

And he added: “For this reason, we urgently need the mayor to enable internal tourism in San Rafael. We have to start thinking and projecting how the summer season is going to be, and how the protocols for the arrival and stay of people in the department's tourist sectors are going to be implemented ”.

According to data from a foundation, Quesada indicated that in the 2019/20 season around 445,248 tourists entered San Rafael and, only in the months of January and February of this year, approximately 180,000 . Afterwards, no one who was not a neighbor of the apartment or essential worker was able to step on the apartment.