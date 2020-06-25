A series of measures at the place of quarantine, suggests the airline industry
Instead of the quarantine measures imposed on travellers who arrive in a country, which tend to discourage strongly the travel, the airline industry advocates for a series of measures of “alternatives” as that border restrictions will be lifted and that the savings will restart.
Three weeks after the recommendations of the Organization of the international civil aviation organization (ICAO) including on the port of the mask and the outlet temperature to the boarding, the international air transport Association (IATA) said on Wednesday that a “tiered approach” would allow the industry to start effectively while avoiding the risk of people give up completely their travel plans.
“This framework should be a source of inspiration for governments and guide them in their efforts to protect their citizens from the two terrible risks that are the virus and the unemployment,” said the director general of the IATA, Alexandre de Juniac.
“The quarantine is a stop-gap solution, which prevents the first risk, but fails completely in front of the second “, he said referring to a possible ” protection balanced “. During a meeting with the press, he clarified that it is not a question to ask the countries to ” just open their borders “.
The self-isolation of 14 days for the persons who come to Canada was suggested at the beginning of the month of march, and then made compulsory as early as 25 march, a measure arising out of a decree under the Act on quarantine. The rule provides exceptions for people who manage the transport of goods and workers in essential services.
Prudence, says Justin Trudeau
The reopening of the borders to non-essential travel is not an emergency, has dropped out of the prime minister Justin Trudeau Monday. By making reference to air carriers who want an easing of restrictions, a group that is part of Air Canada, he said that ” all of these people here must understand that, if we take the steps too quickly, if one is not sure of what is done at each step, there is a risk of falling back into a second wave […] and having to close our economy, and reconfiner, and I know that there are […] person that wants it “.
In a first step, the organization is said to prefer a move upstream by discouraging carriers, symptomatic of the COVID of travel, a scenario made possible by policy changes that would have flexible. In a second step, the IATA suggests that ” statements of health “, which would be electronic, standardized, accessible ” mobile applications created by governments “.
Finally, the IATA recommends rapid screening assays to the airport of departure as well as a process of mutual recognition of the results between the governments, which have ” every interest in finding solutions.” In the case where a person would become sick after his arrival, the search of contacts would be essential.
These statements come at a time when some countries have started to discuss the bilateral agreements relating to air corridors, which allow the traveler to some of the places to visit in designated countries without having to be placed in quarantine for 14 days.
The United Kingdom, for example, if apprêterait to make an announcement next week. According to The Guardian, it might be Spain, France, Italy and Greece.
This plan could face a hurdle : the european Commission has warned that such agreements could be discriminatory against the countries that do not find themselves on the list in spite of a rate of infection equivalent to the other.