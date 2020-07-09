A seventy-year-old fighting for his life after an accident on a vegetable farm
July 8, 2020 20h26
The canadian Press
A seventy-year-old fighting for his life after an accident on the vegetable farm, small fruit, where she works, in the Bas-Saint-Laurent.
The lady was struck by a van to 13: 35 p.m. Wednesday on the streets of Raspberry bushes, in Saint-Arsène, a small municipality of the RCM of Rivière-du-Loup.
A distraction of the driver of the pickup truck, another employee of the vegetable farm, was the cause of the accident, according to the first elements of the police investigation by the Sûreté du Québec (SQ). The driver of the pickup truck was not injured, but he suffered a nervous shock.
“According to initial information, the vehicle would have fallen in an alley and would come into collision with a man in his seventies in Saint-Arsène, which is in fact an employee of the farm where this took place,” explained the officer Anik Lamirande, a spokesman for the SQ.
The seventy-year-old has suffered serious injuries. She was transported to the hospital, where we feared for his life in the early evening.
The investigation of the SQ continues. The standards Commission, equity, health and safety in the workplace(CNESST) has also been advised, as required by the protocol in accidents in the workplace.