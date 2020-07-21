A show with David Byrne at the opening of the TIFF
The recording shot by Spike Lee of the show <em>American Utopia</em> of the musician David Byrne will launch the Festival international du film de Toronto (TIFF) this year.
21 July 2020 14h05
The canadian Press
The feature documentary will be presented at the opening evening of the festival, on September 10.
The feature documentary will be presented at the opening evening of the festival, on September 10.
This year’s edition of TIFF is presented as a mixture of events on-site and online presentations to reduce the size of the crowds during the pandemic of the COVID-19.
American Utopia is also the name of the album launched in 2018 by David Byrne, founding member of the group Talking Heads.
Spike Lee has filmed the artist british-american and 11 other musicians during a show presented in New York from October to February.
The Toronto-based Jacquelene Acevedo was part of the artists in the show, which also included the success of “Talking Heads” Burning Down the House and Once in a Lifetime.
The film, shot for HBO, should come out on the platform Crave this fall.
The 45th international film Festival of Toronto will be held from 10 to 19 September.