A show with David Byrne at the opening of the TIFF

21 July 2020 14h05

The canadian Press

TORONTO — The uptake shot by Spike Lee of the show American Utopia of the musician David Byrne will launch the Festival international du film de Toronto (TIFF) this year.

The feature documentary will be presented at the opening evening of the festival, on September 10.

This year’s edition of TIFF is presented as a mixture of events on-site and online presentations to reduce the size of the crowds during the pandemic of the COVID-19.

American Utopia is also the name of the album launched in 2018 by David Byrne, founding member of the group Talking Heads.

Spike Lee has filmed the artist british-american and 11 other musicians during a show presented in New York from October to February.

The Toronto-based Jacquelene Acevedo was part of the artists in the show, which also included the success of “Talking Heads” Burning Down the House and Once in a Lifetime.

The film, shot for HBO, should come out on the platform Crave this fall.

The 45th international film Festival of Toronto will be held from 10 to 19 September.

