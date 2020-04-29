A sigh of relief and a call for the respect of the rules
Alone, the sector of non-residential construction represents 35,000 workers who will be called to resume the job.
A complex and gradual, which is received with relief, but also a call for the respect of the workers on the protective measures to be deployed to limit the risk of spread. Eagerly awaited by whole swathes of the economy, from SMES to large enterprises through the construction sector, the plan déconfinement government Legault raises the optimism in the world’s affairs, but Quebec warns that it could be reviewed ” at any time “.
The announcement is “good news” and the experience of the last few weeks, in the areas that remain open and those who have partly resumed their activities, will shed light upon the restart, said the p.-d. g. of the Conseil du patronat du Québec, Yves-Thomas Dorval.
“They still have to be very careful, because if there has been a resurgence and that we climbed too quickly in the number of cases of hospitalizations or intensive care, it would undermine all the companies that have restarted. “The companies have” any interest “that the right measures are in place and followed, according to Mr. Dorval,” because the worst thing that could happen, this is what is called the stop and go, and it would not be viable “.
Strict rules
According to the plan, all the shops in quebec outside of the Montreal metropolitan Community will be able to restart on may 4, if they have a direct access to the outside. Those of the AMC will follow a week later. All of them have to follow strict rules developed by the standards Commission, equity, health and safety in the workplace (CNESST) : distance, physical barriers where space is restricted, adequate protective equipment, limit the number of clients, direction of movement, etc
The manufacturing sector will resume its activities on 11 may, on condition of limiting the number of employees per shift to 50 people more than 50 % of the number of employees in excess of this figure. On 25 may, there will be more restrictions, but the safety rules remain in effect.
If the conditions didn’t allow it, Quebec could revise the plan, said the government. In other words, there is no guarantee. “If all goes well, it continues, but there is still a “but”, said the p.-d. g. of MEQ, Véronique Proulx. “When you restart your production lines, there are fixed costs. Operate at 50 % capacity, there is an impact. “
At American Biltrite, which produces flooring, rubber Sherbrooke, the nature of some clients has allowed us to maintain a part of the activities. But the expected acceleration forces a reconfiguration of the locker rooms and showers. However, the contractors ‘ trade are still in the judgment, noted the director-general, Jean-Pierre Benoit. The work was done in-house. “We are ready to follow the instructions and we will adapt. “
Short season
In the construction, all businesses will be able to restart on the 11th of may, will reopen countless SMES that make up the supply chain, noted the office of the minister of Labour, Jean Boulet. According to the latter, 300 inspectors of the CNESST like to wander on the sites.
Alone, the sector of non-residential construction represents 35,000 workers who will be called to resume the job. “Entrepreneurs will put their shoulder to the wheel to revive the economy of Quebec. […] Further delay the recovery would have disadvantages, including the length of the season, which is already short, and thereby cause an end of the fall season problematic, ” said the Association of road builders and heavy construction du Québec. It will be important that contractors follow the rules of the CNESST, she said.
The third of the SMES is currently inoperative, has recalled the canadian Federation of independent business, spoke in particular of a ” light at the end of the tunnel “, stressing however that ” for more than half of the SMES, a continued financial assistance is necessary.”
As regards the sectors currently suspended, including shopping centers, restaurants, personal care, places of dissemination as well as the sectors of culture and tourism “, they are the subject of talks among the authorities.
The sectors in judgment will need assistance from governments, has called the board of trade of metropolitan Montreal.
Although it welcomes the plan, the FTQ has stressed the importance of dialogue between all stakeholders for the maximum respect of the rules. “This also means that there can be no compromise, that the protective equipment must be readily accessible and that workers can wash hands as often as possible. The message of the employer organisations, companies and businesses must be clear and without nuance, particularly with respect to the rules of social distancing, ” said the president of the central, Daniel Boyer. The CSN said that it was “greatly concerned” by the workers ‘ access to the right equipment.