27 April 2020 8.16 a.m
A simple saliva test would allow the detection of the coronavirus
The canadian Press
MONTREAL — A simple saliva test could reveal if a person is a carrier or not of the coronavirus.
Two researchers at Yale University have detected the presence of the virus SARS-CoV-2 in the saliva of subjects not only asymptomatic, but in whom the screening test usual did not detect the disease, reports the scientific journal “Nature”.
The screening test is normally used involves the use of a long cotton swab rubbed on the back of the nose and throat of the patient.
These tests, however, are sometimes available in limited quantity. In addition, they may cause sneezing or coughing in the patient, which is obviously problematic in an infected person.