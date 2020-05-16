A single new case of COVID-19 confirmed in the Outaouais region

At the designated Centre COVID-19 of the Hospital of Hull, we hosted Friday, ten patients, one more than the day before. None of these patients required intensive care.

May 15, 2020

Updated at 20: 23

Justine Mercier

The Right

A single new confirmed case of COVID-19 was added Friday to the balance sheet of the Ottawa river, where there are a total of 367 people who have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

None of the 50 new deaths reported Friday to the provincial level has not occurred in the Outaouais region. The pandemic has so far been the ten victims in the region. Half of them remained at the Center for housing and long-term care (CHSLD) Lionel-Émond of the Hull sector, where a score of residents have been infected by the new coronavirus.

At the designated Centre COVID-19 of the Hospital of Hull, we hosted Friday, ten patients, one more than the day before. None of these patients required intensive care.

On the side of the CHSLD La Petite-Nation in Saint-André-Avellin, the integrated Center of health and social services for the Outaouais region (CISSSO) had said Thursday that the seven residents who had contracted the virus have recovered.

Courtesy CISSSO

The balance sheet of the outbreak is stable in the private CHSLD Champlain Gatineau sector, where two cases have been confirmed. A fourth outbreak in a middle-of-life for seniors has been confirmed on Friday by the Centre for integrated health and social services for the Outaouais region, while two cases were diagnosed at the Residence de La Gappe phase 2.

Healing

The data of the CISSSO showed Friday that 236 of 367 people from the region who received a diagnosis of COVID-19 are cured, which represents a proportion of 64%.

Nearly 20% of the cases diagnosed in the region to date are of workers in the CISSSO.

Courtesy CISSSO

More than 80% of the cases having been confirmed in the Outaouais region since the beginning of the pandemic were in the territory of Gatineau.

Depending on the number of confirmed cases per 100 000 inhabitants, the Outaouais region remains the fourth region least affected in Quebec. The Outaouais region account 91,5 confirmed cases per 100 000 inhabitants, whereas the provincial average of 485 cases diagnosed per 100 000 inhabitants.

The regions of Laval and Montreal have exceeded their threshold of 1,000 confirmed cases per 100 000 inhabitants, which represents 1% of the population.

The Right

Le Soleil

