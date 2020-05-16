A single new case of COVID-19 confirmed in the Outaouais region
At the designated Centre COVID-19 of the Hospital of Hull, we hosted Friday, ten patients, one more than the day before. None of these patients required intensive care.
May 15, 2020 14h02
Updated at 20: 23
Justine Mercier
The Right
A single new confirmed case of COVID-19 was added Friday to the balance sheet of the Ottawa river, where there are a total of 367 people who have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic.
None of the 50 new deaths reported Friday to the provincial level has not occurred in the Outaouais region. The pandemic has so far been the ten victims in the region. Half of them remained at the Center for housing and long-term care (CHSLD) Lionel-Émond of the Hull sector, where a score of residents have been infected by the new coronavirus.
On the side of the CHSLD La Petite-Nation in Saint-André-Avellin, the integrated Center of health and social services for the Outaouais region (CISSSO) had said Thursday that the seven residents who had contracted the virus have recovered.