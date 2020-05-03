A single new case of COVID-19 in six days in the Bas-Saint-Laurent
After six days without new cases, a person infected by the coronavirus was added on Sunday, all of the cases identified up to now in Bas-Saint-Laurent.
May 3, 2020 15h26
Share
A single new case of COVID-19 in six days in the Bas-Saint-Laurent
Johanne Fournier
Special Collaboration
Share
MATANE – After six days without new cases, a person infected by the coronavirus was added on Sunday, all of the cases identified up to now in Bas-Saint-Laurent, bringing the total to 36 on the territory.
The new case has been detected in the MRC of Rivière-du-Loup, which is the most important focus of infection, with 22 of the 36 cases. All the other MRCS in the area contain five cases or less.
Of all of the citizens who have contracted the disease in the Bas-Saint-Laurent, 32 are restored, and another died. Among the sick of the COVID-19 in the Bas-Saint-Laurent, two are hospitalized outside of the region.